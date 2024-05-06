The monarch is expected to attend a different event on the day his youngest son celebrates this milestone moment.

Prince Harry is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the creation of his Invictus Games on May 8, 2024. However, no royal members are expected to attend the important celebration. Is this because King Charles is being petty? A royal commentator explains.

King Charles won’t meet with Prince Harry during UK visit: ‘Bad form, your majesty’

Prince Harry will be in London on May 8 to attend a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. This service will mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members that he founded in 2014.

However, it has been reported that Charles will not meet with his youngest son during his visit. Additionally, no other royal family members are also scheduled to attend the event.

News.com.au commentator Daniela Elser states that this move is petty, calling it “bad form, your majesty.” She adds, “In snubbing this week’s Invictus service, it looks like the King cannot see past his complicated relationship with this son and the amazing thing his son has ‘created’ for the global military community.”

Elser continued, “It’s not even as if Charles himself would have to front up to St. Paul’s and have to pretend to make nice with Harry. The king could just as easily have sent along Prince Edward, Princess Anne, or the 88-year-old, still working, Duke of Kent, who spent 21 years in the military, ending as a field marshal, the highest army rank possible.”

She concludes, “But nope. As things stand on Monday, no members of Team Crown will be flying the flag for the king at St Paul’s.”

On April 26, the royal family’s Instagram page announced King Charles would be returning to public-facing duties. The king drastically cut back on public appearances after a cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

The Associated Press claims that Charles’ health struggles helped him connect with people on a deeper level. They write, “People have begun to see him as a more flesh-and-blood character who faces the same challenges as them, not just an archetype of wealth and privilege.”

However, Daniela Elser calls this type of assessment regarding Charles’ current situation with his son, “weapons-grade hypocrisy. Buckingham Palace sources have spent much of the last few days telling the UK papers how real and open the king now is, three months after being diagnosed with cancer, you would think they would see the hypocrisy here.”

“And yet it’s this same ‘warm’ king who looks set to give the military community the cold shoulder. Seemingly because their greatest champion happens to be his troublesome younger son,” she continues.

King Charles will make garden party debut the same day as Prince Harry’s Invictus service

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games ceremony in 2016 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Ironically, at the same time Prince Harry will be at St. Paul’s Cathedral, King Charles will be attending his first garden party of the season. Daniela Elser finds it “interesting” that Charles’ party is scheduled for the same day as Harry’s anniversary celebration.

Elser writes, “Interesting that the King chose this day to make his big splashy return to public duty. At nearly the same moment, Harry will be fully showered with praise [at the Invictus celebration].”

She continues, “Don’t anyone get their hopes up about some touchy-feely meeting. So, in summary, what have we learned today? King Charles is fallible and human. And that even someone with their very own throne can, at times, struggle to behave like an adult.”

King Charles continues to recover from cancer. Prince Harry is expected to stay in the United Kingdom for a few days after the service. That information has not yet been confirmed.