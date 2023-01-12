King Charles’ ‘Powerful Body Language Signals’ Show He’s Determined to Ignore Prince Harry’s Bombshell Claims, Expert Says

King Charles appeared to be in good spirits during his first appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. A body language expert pointed out how Charles’ gestures and expression showed he’s determined to ignore Harry’s attacks on the royal family.

King Charles III | Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert says it was ‘business as usual’ for King Charles

On Jan. 12, King Charles visited representatives of community groups in Aberdeenshire. During his time at the Mid-Deeside Community Shed, he was presented with a plaque that read: “This plaque was unveiled to commemorate the visit of His Majesty King Charles III to Aboyne Men’s Shed on Thursday 12th January.”

Charles remarked, “I am very impressed.”

Body language expert Judi James analyzed four signals Charles showed that indicated he was ignoring Harry’s recent comments, telling The Mirror how his smile and mood are revealing.

“If Charles’ secret nickname for Meghan was said to be ‘tungsten’ for being tough and unbending then his could well be ‘Teflon’ for his ability to signal it’s ‘business as usual’ despite being pelted with revelations from his younger son’s book,” James said.

King Charles appeared to be unbothered by Prince Harry’s claims, expert says

James pointed out the signs that indicated Charles wasn’t bothered by Prince Harry’s claims. “There are four powerful body language signals here to announce Charles’s determination to ignore the book-barbs and the private conversations that were revealed,” the expert said.

“First there is his smile. This grin goes way beyond social etiquette. His face is wreathed in the smile with the upper cheek raised and rounded at cheekbone level,” James continued.

She noted, “His whole face is reddened and wrinkled by the smile and it bares his teeth while forming an angular shape of the lower lip as well as narrowing his eyes into an eye smile. There is little of the kind of overkill tension here that would create a rictus effect, meaning he looks genuinely jolly.”

She looked at the gestures he displayed during the appearance as well, including his laugh. “Charles also announces he is in a playful mood here. His pointing gestures as he speaks to the crowd announce his intention to be humorous and his laugh is more of a chortle that comes with enough eye contact to show he wants to share his joke with the people he meets,” James said.

Charles showed ‘upbeat resilience,’ according to body language expert

Charles sported a kilt during the appearance and James pointed out his confidence in the outfit. “Charles never looks happier than when he is wearing a kilt and this outfit allows him to assume a confident, almost jaunty gesture as he hangs one thumb into the pocket of his waistcoat,” she explained. “His free hand is used as a method of signaling and communication here and he even slaps it on his thigh as he laughs at one point to suggest he is having the best time ever.”

Finally, James pointed out how King Charles was unhurried during the visit. “His last signal of upbeat resilience is his desire to linger,” she said. “He sees the camera but there is no scuttling inside, instead he chats longer with the fans.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.