King Charles and Prince William’s Friends Suggest They Are at Odds Over Prince Harry’s Quickie Coronation Visit

After initially missing the RSVP deadline, Prince Harry submitted a response that he would be attending King Charles III’s coronation. A statement from the palace on April 12 read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Because his wife and children are not attending, Harry is making it a very quick trip and that may have rubbed his brother, Prince William, the wrong way even though the king is fine with it. Here’s more on that.

Prince William and King Charles III walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it’s transported from Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

How long Prince Harry will be in the U.K

Harry reportedly won’t be staying in the U.K. for long at all. In fact, he’s expected to skip all the coronation festivities and just attend the actual ceremony before traveling back to California within 24 hours.

Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie tweeted: “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

Friends says Charles is understanding about the short trip even if William is not

Now friends of the Prince of Wales and King Charles are speaking out and suggested that the monarch and his oldest son may have a difference of opinion about Harry’s choice to be there just for the ceremony and then turn around and leave.

One of William’s longtime pals told the Daily Beast: “If he comes for less than 24 hours, it’s a massive diss really. You know, ‘Tell us how you really feel, Harry.’”

But someone close to Charles explained that the king doesn’t feel that way saying: “Of course Charles is delighted Harry will be there. He has always made it very clear he loves both his sons and wanted Harry to be there. He completely understands it is going to be a quick trip.”

The king’s friend did not know if the reports that Charles spoke to Harry recently on the phone are true but it’s safe to say that William didn’t take to the duke. By all accounts, relations between the siblings at this point are so bad that they are “nonexistent.” Ultimately though whether or not he agrees, William supports Charles’ decisions as the Prince of Wales’ pal told the publication: “William’s official position is that he supports his father because he is the king and it’s his coronation.”

William and Harry will be kept away from each other during the ceremony

Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State | Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Palace is aware that the ongoing feud between the brothers could cause a distraction if they are seen anywhere near each other, so coronation organizers are making sure that doesn’t happen.

According to Express, “Harry’s arrival at Westminster Abbey will be meticulously crafted down to the exact minute to avoid any form of confrontation with members of the royal family who will never forgive him for what he has done. The Prince of Wales is at the front of the list … Harry will be seated several rows behind the senior royals and at a position to ensure that there can be no direct shot of William and Harry together — meaning any potential sideways glances or furious stares are not broadcast on the world stage.”