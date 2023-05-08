King Charles and Queen Camilla Make a Historic ‘American Idol’ Appearance on Sunday Night’s Show

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles can now add “reality TV stars” to their resumés. That’s because the new king and queen consort, who celebrated their coronation on May 6, made a surprise appearance on ABC’s American Idol on Sunday, May 7, much to the shock of the Idol judges and audience.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who are judges on the reality singing competition, took time off from the show to fly across the pond and perform at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert. The concert took place at Windsor Castle, and Perry and Richie headlined the show. While Charles and Camilla’s appearance was quick, it was certainly unexpected — and a way for the royals to show their fun side.

King Charles and Queen Camilla | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla just appeared on ‘American Idol’

At the start of the American Idol episode, Ryan Seacrest said Idol was going to make “history” during tonight’s episode “across two continents.” He then panned to a message from Perry and Richie, who were live from Windsor Castle and brought out none other than Charles and Camilla to make their first-ever Idol appearances. The royal family isn’t exactly known for appearing on realty television.

Though Camilla didn’t say much, Charles spoke to the audience and the idol contestants and even showed his sense of humor by joking about the “party” happening next door the one to celebrate him, of course. The couple appeared on screen for about a minute, but it was certainly a kind gesture to say hello to viewers in the United States.

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their coronation on May 6

King Charles and Queen Camilla officially stepped into the roles of king and queen consort back in September 2022, following the death of longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth. However, the coronation, which is the official crowning ceremony, only took place this past weekend. Charles’ entire family attended the coronation ceremony, including his son Prince Harry and his brother Prince Andrew.

Harry and Charles have been on rocky terms since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made the decision to step back from their royal roles. Andrew, on the other hand, gave up his royal titles at the request of Queen Elizabeth after accusations came out regarding his once-close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Neither Harry nor Andrew appeared on the Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla’s families a move that the royal family traditionally does after a major event, such as a coronation, jubilee, or the annual Trooping the Colour.