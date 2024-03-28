The four big events on King Charles III's calendar begin with Easter and go through June 2024.

While the focus has mainly been on Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis announcement, it seems King Charles III, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, is gearing up for some big events. The king, 75, reportedly intends to participate in four major upcoming royal family events, starting with Easter.

The king plans on attending the royal family’s Easter service and Trooping the Colour

It seems his health isn’t preventing King Charles from participating in some of the biggest events on the British royal family’s calendar. According to Express, the king’s starting things off with Easter.

Not just attending the royal family’s annual church service on Easter Sunday but also delivering a televised broadcast.

Per Express, the king’s going to kick off the holiday weekend by making a speech at Worcester Cathedral to “provide reassurance,” as a source claimed, following Kate’s announcement on March 22, 2024.

“The king wants to reassure the public over the Easter weekend and is very much hoping to be able to lead the royal family at the church service on Sunday,” the insider said.

The special Easter message is expected to air on March 28, 2024, the day of Maundy Thursday in the U.K.

King Charles “knows the importance attached to being seen and is reportedly hoping to attend the annual Easter service at Windsor,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, said.

“Last year, the royal family were out in force. This year numbers will be limited, but interest [which is] usually minimal compared to their appearance at Christmas, will be worldwide.”

After Easter on March 31, 2024, will be Trooping the Colour just over two months later. The king reportedly plans to be at the annual birthday parade. (After all, he is the guest of honor.)

King Charles also plans to participate in the Royal Ascot and Buckingham Palace garden parties

Easter and Trooping the Colour seem to be just the start of the king’s big appearances in the coming months. On the heels of Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, King Charles has the Royal Ascot.

Taking place June 18-22, 2024, the Royal Ascot is yet another staple on the royal family’s calendar of summer events. The king typically attends the weekend of horse racing alongside other royals, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton. He and Queen Camilla even won a race at the 2023 Royal Ascot with a horse from the late Queen Elizabeth II.



That’s not all. On top of Easter, Trooping the Colour, and the Royal Ascot is yet another staple: garden parties. Buckingham Palace hosts annual events frequented by royals, including the king. This year’s expected to be no different for the 75-year-old.

Charles is ‘hugely frustrated’ that he can’t ‘do everything’ right now

Peter Phillips, the 46-year-old son of Princess Anne, offered an update on the king in an appearance on Sky News Australia’s Royal Report.

“I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated,” Phillips said of King Charles, whose unspecified cancer diagnosis Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5, 2024. “He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do.”

“But he is very pragmatic,” Phillips continued. “He understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself.”

“But at the same time, he is always pushing his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, actually, you know, can I do this? Can I do that?”

King Charles has stopped “public-facing duties” while undergoing a “schedule of regular treatments.” However, he’s been seen at Buckingham Palace meetings and in photographs a handful of times.

Similar to his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, King Charles hasn’t announced his official return date to public duties.