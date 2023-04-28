King Charles Sees Meghan Markle’s Family Interview as a ‘Distraction’ From Coronation, Author Says

King Charles III’s coronation is coming soon, and royal family followers have their eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Meghan isn’t attending the coronation, but her family members are causing a splash with an interview ahead of the big day. Here’s what King Charles thinks of Meghan’s family’s upcoming interview, according to an author.

King Charles allegedly believes Meghan Markle’s family interview is distracting from the coronation

While royal family followers look forward to hearing more about King Charles’ upcoming coronation, they’re now also focused on Meghan Markle’s controversial family. An author spoke to Express.co.uk about how Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, and her father, Thomas Markle, are prepping for an interview on Channel 7 Spotlight before the coronation.

It’s unclear exactly what Samantha and Thomas will say during the interview. But Samantha remains outspoken about Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship. She’s said she thinks Meghan and Harry are “toxic.” As for Thomas, he doesn’t have a relationship with Meghan but has also claimed he wants to make amends.

Author Andrew Lownie told the publication that King Charles won’t be pleased with whatever goes on during the interview. “Charles will see this as another distraction and it’s unfortunate timing for him,” Lownie shared. “A plague on both their houses many will say and it will help no one’s reputation in the Markle family.”

Thomas Markle says he wants to heal his relationship with his daughter

Meghan Markle’s relationships with her family remain tense ahead of King Charles’ coronation. But reports suggest her father wants to make amends. According to The Sun, Samantha and Thomas Markle have “never before seen secret tapes” that will air soon. The tapes show Thomas begging to make amends with Meghan on his “deathbed,” and “treasured memories, secret tapes, and home truths are all coming out.”

Meghan and Thomas are currently estranged. According to Entertainment Tonight, Thomas was going to walk Meghan down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry before Thomas was caught collaborating with paparazzi. Meghan later blamed the tabloids on the strained relationship she had with her father. Thomas later had heart surgery, and he blamed his health problems on the stress of his tensions with Meghan.

Why is Meghan Markle not going to the coronation?

While Prince Harry plans on attending King Charles’ coronation, Meghan Markle won’t attend. She said she’s not attending because her and Harry’s son, Prince Archie, has his birthday the same day, and Meghan didn’t want to leave the States to miss it. Charles is allegedly “pleased” that Harry’s attending.

There are likely other factors at play, of course. The strain between Meghan, Harry, and the rest of the royal family has become apparent and well-documented.

“At this point, it’s become so personal,” a close friend of Harry and Meghan told People. “Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.”

“Things are strained,” another palace insider claimed.

