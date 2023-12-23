King Charles might not have the best relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he will likely still show them some love this Christmas in one way.

King Charles might not have the best relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but at the end of the day, they’re all still family. Harry and Meghan reportedly will not be joining Charles for Christmas, though there were rumors throughout the last month or two that suggested the Sussexes could make the trip.

Despite that Harry probably won’t be spending Christmas with his father, Charles will almost certainly show love to his son’s family in one meaningful way this Christmas.

King Charles will likely mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his Christmas Day speech

Charles and his son haven’t been on great terms in nearly five years. By the time Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020, Harry was hardly on speaking terms with his father or brother. With that said, Charles has still always made sure to treat Harry with respect in the public eye and that includes giving a shoutout to the Sussex family during any important speeches.

In May 2023, Charles gave a coronation speech that happened to land on his grandson Prince Archie’s birthday. And surprisingly, he mentioned the importance of the date during his speech, wishing Archie a happy day. He also called out Harry and Meghan in his first speech as king immediately following Queen Elizabeth’s death, suggesting that no matter the situation, he will always show up for his son and daughter-in-law.

This Christmas will probably be no different. Harry and Meghan haven’t attended a royal family Christmas since 2018, but Charles will almost certainly wish the best for the two this year and will probably give a special shoutout to Archie and his little sister, Princess Lilibet.

King Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry remains unclear

There are a lot of unknowns in terms of Charles’ relationship with his younger son. Back in 2021, Harry insinuated in his interview with Oprah Winfrey that he and his father were not on speaking terms. However, rumors suggest that Harry and Charles reportedly have a better relationship now than they once did. When Charles turned 75 in November, rumors swirled that Harry and Meghan’s two children had sent a video to their grandfather on his special day. Harry also mentioned in a court case that he wanted his children to feel at home in the United Kingdom, suggesting they could someday start spending much more time there.

Meghan, on the other hand, has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022, although Harry has been there a couple of times. Harry also attended his father’s coronation in May 2023; the move suggests that although Harry and his dad might not be on great terms, Harry is still there to support his father at the end of the day. As to whether or not that means the two will eventually fully reconcile — well, that’s hard to say.