King Charles and Prince Harry haven't been on good terms in years. However, one royal expert seems to think that Charles should show more 'compassion' to his younger son.

King Charles and Prince Harry have been at odds for several years now. The two men grew up having a fairly close relationship, and while they hit some snags when Harry was a young adult (for example, Harry and Prince William not wanting Charles to marry Camilla Parker Bowles), the two men always seemed to work things out. Tensions are high now, though, with Charles and Harry hardly speaking.

Despite that some think Harry has abandoned the royals and turned his back on them, others think Charles is still Harry’s father and should show his son a little more “compassion” amid their ongoing feud.

King Charles and Prince harry’s relationship started to unravel publicly after Harry began dating Meghan Markle, but Harry always seemed to think his father lacked emotion. Still, when Harry and Meghan began dating, tensions rose as the press continued to bully Meghan yet the Palace did very little to stop it. Due to their “never complain, never explain” mindset, Harry and Meghan did not have their public support. It led to Charles and Harry winding up in a bitter feud, and Harry and Meghan eventually left the royal family and moved to the United States. Since then, the two men have hardly spoken, but through it all, one royal expert seems to think Harry’s father could be a little more publicly compassionate toward his younger son.

Dr. Tessa Dunlop, a royal expert and historian, discussed the rift on the “To Di For Daily” podcast (via Express), saying, “I felt that [Charles, William and Kate] could have offered the hand of reconciliation and really forgiveness which is required on their part.” She added that she “would have liked to have seen that done more publicly” and that Charles should have made some sort of “act of compassion” after Harry’s memoir was released. Of course, both men seemed to think the other was in the wrong, and while it’s not always easy to be the bigger person, perhaps it should be Harry’s father who commits to that role.

Will King Charles and Prince Harry ever reconcile?

It remains to be seen whether Charles and Harry will be able to work through their problems. Despite Harry having said that he wants to reconcile with both his father and his brother, none of the three royals seem to have done much to work on things with the others. William and Charles still have a strong relationship, but Harry has almost completely removed himself from the father-son dynamic.

Still, the Invictus Games could be the golden opportunity. Harry and Charles are rumored to have a planned meetup after the Invictus Games, and both could be in great places mentally. Harry will be coming down from the high of hosting a successful event, and Charles will have just returned from Balmoral, where he’ll likely be feeling mentally refreshed. If both men can go into the meeting with fresh eyes, it could mean they will be that much closer to rebuilding their relationship.