King Charles’ ‘Strategic Move’ Shows How He Has Developed in ‘Confidence,’ Says Royal Expert

King Charles recently delivered a speech to the German parliament. This was his first visit to Germany since becoming king. A royal expert says King Charles has grown in confidence over the years, but there are still times when he struggles with nerves. Here’s what the expert had to say about the king’s royal engagement.

King Charles is growing into his new role

Royal expert Darren Stanton says King Charles is settling into his new role. Lately, he appears self-assured and charismatic during royal engagements. However, he seems nervous during speeches at times, according to Stanton.

“King Charles has developed in confidence quite a lot,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Casino. “However, there are still a number of tells which demonstrate he is incredibly nervous speaking in front of a crowd. The gestures he makes from time to time [are revealing]. For example, he still puts his hand inside his jacket.” Stanton mentioned before that Prince William also used to put his hands inside his pockets. This was likely something he did because he was nervous.

Stanton says another “tell” that King Charles is nervous is when he adjusts his outfit and accessories. For example, during one speech, Charles kept readjusting a pendant he was wearing around his neck. Although Charles was generally confident, Stanton says this move shows Charles appears to have moments when he feels anxious. Adjusting the pendant was a way for him to soothe himself, according to Stanton.

“I noticed in this particular speech he had a pendant around his neck,” says Stanton. “In the footage, he kept readjusting the pendant, even though he didn’t need to. That’s what we call a pacifying gesture, a sign of Charles reassuring himself and lacking in confidence.”

King Charles’ presentation was reminiscent of a ‘wedding speech,’ says royal expert

Stanton noticed that King Charles looked down a few times during his speech. He also tried to make the audience laugh. The monarch’s behavior reminded Stanton of speeches given during a wedding reception.

“King Charles also looks down quite a lot, as if he would if he was holding notes,” Stanton continues. “He made a couple of jokes within his speech, which made it almost reminiscent of a speech you’d see at a wedding reception. Usually, the person giving the delivery isn’t quite sure how it’s going to go down with the audience in the room and therefore uses humor as a way of getting the crowd on board.”

King Charles made a ‘strategic move’

Stanton says King Charles made a “strategic” move when he spoke to the audience in German. He says Camilla seemed proud of her husband.

“Overall, it was a well-delivered speech,” says Stanton. “He took it very slowly to ensure he didn’t make any mistakes. It was noticeable from his appearance that Charles appears to have developed in confidence since finding his feet as king. There were still signs of anxiety and nervousness, relying on those self-pacifying gestures.”

Stanton continues, “Charles later appeared at the German parliament and appeared much more self-assured, while Camilla wore a sense of pride across her face. She was proud of Charles at certain times as he delivered a speech, again in German. Here he made less gestures reminiscent of a lack of confidence. Delivering his speech in German was a strategic move that won over the crowds he was addressing, with those in attendance showing a great appreciation of Charles’ efforts.”

