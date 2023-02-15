King Charles III ‘Struggling,’ Will Abdicate ‘Within 7 Years’ Predicts Psychic

Could King Charles III‘s time on the throne be shorter than he originally planned? A psychic claims that the king of the United Kingdom may abdicate “within seven years,” leaving a clear path for his oldest son, Prince William, to take his place. The psychic reasons the king will be “struggling” with several issues that lead him to make this heartbreaking decision.

King Charles III | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation is scheduled for May 2023

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Sept. 2022, King Charles III rose to the highest position in the United Kingdom. However, his coronation did not take place immediately. Charles will formally ascend to the throne in May with a three-day celebration.

Per CNN, Buckingham Palace released details regarding the scaled-down event. Charles’ coronation will be a less lavish affair than his mother’s, which occurred in 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, with a “Coronation Big Lunch” and “Coronation Concert” the following day. The public will be invited on the last day to join “The Big Help Out” by volunteering in their communities.

However, despite all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the events, will Charles only reign for a short period? A psychic predicts he will be on the throne for less than 10 years.

King Charles III will only reign for 7 seven years, predicts psychic

King Charles follows the Imperial State Crown into the opening of Parliament in 2022 | Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images

John Hughes, a psychic who runs his own company, We Are Namaste, spoke to Birmingham Live and predicted King Charles III might have a very short reign. He will reportedly abdicate the throne to his oldest son, Prince William, in just under 10 years.

John foretold the royal family’s future, and his predictions led him to envision a tough decision facing Charles in the next decade. The psychic said the king of the United Kingdom is “struggling.”

“I think he’s struggling. King Charles is worried about the future. One million percent it’s going through his mind whether he can do the job,” the psychic predicts.

He continued, “Within seven years, I think Charles will realize that he wants to abdicate. For the simple reason that he doesn’t want to waste millions of pounds on a state funeral again.”

“I know Charles will not be able to fulfill his mother [Queen Elizabeth II‘s] boots. It’s too much of a big job, so he will restructure the royal family and put a young king in,” John concluded.

The psychic foretold new roles for Prince William and Prince Harry within the royal family

The psychic foretold new roles for Prince William and Prince Harry. These royal family positions come just before or shortly after his prediction of King Charles III’s abdication.

“William will take over the role within the next seven years,” John claims. He says Queen Elizabeth II couldn’t abdicate because she couldn’t walk away from all the trauma she went through with Prince Andrew and Princess Diana.

As for Harry, John predicts he and Meghan Markle will split within two years. He says this split will lead to Harry’s return to the royal family. “I see Harry coming back to the fold. Charles will reselect his position within the royal family when that happens,” the psychic revealed.