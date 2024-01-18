At least one royal commentator thinks King Charles' "say nothing" approach when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan's attacks is a mistake.

After Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as working royals, they did something the prince’s relatives never saw coming. The Sussexes publicly unloaded on Harry’s family airing out the monarchy’s dirty laundry in interviews and podcasts. The pair’s attacks didn’t stop following Queen Elizabeth II’s death with the release of their Netflix docuseries and the duke’s memoir Spare.

The Palace only disputed what they said once with a short statement that included the now-famous line: “Recollections may vary.” But that counter was made when the queen was still alive as King Charles has never responded to any of his son and daughter-in-law’s attacks. Here’s why a royal commentator thinks he should start.

Reason Queen Elizabeth took some time to respond after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

Oprah Winfrey Interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for primetime special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Meghan and Harry leveled several claims against the royal family during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. If the Sussexes didn’t think a response was coming from the Palace, they were mistaken. But it didn’t come immediately like the queen’s aides wanted.

As longtime royal reporter Valentine Low revealed in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, by 2 p.m. the day after Harry and Meghan’s primetime special with the former talk show host aired in the U.S. communications secretaries crafted a four-sentence-long statement to release.

“And then, precisely nothing happened,” Low wrote (per Express). “The Palace stayed completely silent because the queen decided that she wanted to sleep on it. She was not going to be rushed into saying anything precipitate. It was a reminder that, while courtiers might do all the groundwork, the final decisions are made by the [queen].”

After “sleeping on it,” Queen Elizabeth did agree that what Meghan and Harry said in their interview warranted a response. The royal family’s “recollections may vary” statement came nearly 48 hours after the interview first aired.

King Charles urged to respond and adopt an ‘aggressive tactic’ to ‘silence the Sussexes’

Now-King Charles III, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Since the queen’s death, the royals have been sticking to the “dignified silence” approach. But author and commentator Tom Bower questioned that approach and argued that the king should “be far more proactive to silence the Sussexes and to avoid further attacks.”

There’s no telling when and if the Sussexes will launch another verbal assault against the royals but if they do, Bower says King Charles can “silence the pair” with an “aggressive” tactic.

“I’ve always said all along that they cannot just sit back and remain silent when all these lies were being perpetrated,” Bower said (per Express).

He added that he thinks the duke and duchess have been allowed to get “away with too much” and that King Charles needs “to be more aggressive and tell them that all the things they’re saying and doing are really beyond the pale.”