Upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her oldest son became King Charles III. While he spent his entire life in the spotlight, being the monarch means each and every move he makes is watched and dissected even more than ever. And according to a body language expert, Charles isn’t always comfortable with that and has used one royal as a “forcefield” during public events.

Here’s more on that, plus what that royal does to make sure they don’t overshadow the king.

Which royal an expert says is King Charles’ ‘forcefield’ in public

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now- Queen Camilla) attend a reception in London in honor of their coronation | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton has also analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family. Now, he’s revealing what he noticed about King Charles showing more confidence when he’s with his wife Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) because she is his “forcefield.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, the body language guru explained: “Charles has developed massively in levels of confidence and self-assurance. We would previously see him tuck his hand into his jacket or play with his cufflinks. However, we don’t see any of that now, which tells me that his inner power of confidence has evolved. With Camilla by his side, he is given an extra element of power. She is clearly his rock and forcefield during public events.

“Camilla always looks very together and strong. She displays very powerful body language, with lots of open-palmed gestures. Again, it’s clear to me that she is his rock and she holds the cards in their relationship. All of the smiles were very genuine, both from Charles and Camilla. This was displayed by the crows’ feet at the side of their faces. The gestures that they flashed weren’t default settings, which is when someone is trying to look happy when you’re not.”

King Charles doesn’t want to be overshadowed so Camilla is careful not to do that

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) attend a reception and dinner at Mansion House in London | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stanton also discussed how Queen Camilla is mindful of the fact that her husband doesn’t like being overshadowed, so she’s careful not to do that. The expert pointed to her outfit choice during a reception in honor of their coronation at Mansion House in London on Oct. 18 as an example of that.

“In terms of Camilla’s outfit it’s a combination of not wanting to steal the limelight and remaining elegant,” Stanton said. “Black is a color that we tend to wear when we want to blend in. While Camilla was by Charles’ side, she didn’t want to overpower him. This was very much Charles’ evening to make his speech at Mansion House.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds