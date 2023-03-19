King Charles Will Never Give Prince Harry the Apology He Is Demanding Claims 1 Royal Expert — ‘It’s Far Beneath the King to Do That’

Rumor has it that Prince Harry is in pursuit of an apology from both his father, King Charles III and his brother, Prince William, prior to the King’s upcoming coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly received invitations to the highly anticipated event, but Harry won’t go unless he gets what he wants.

One royal expert, however, believes that Harry will never get the apology he seeks, and it all boils down to the request not being suitable or appropriate for King Charles’ social standing.

Prince Harry with King Charles | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles will never apologize to Prince Harry claims this royal expert

The staff at Buckingham Palace have been instructed to act as if Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will accept the invitation to attend King Charles’ coronation. The couple, however, has yet to announce their plans to watch Charles accept the crown.

Sources claim that the couple’s silence is due to Harry’s desire to schedule a secret meeting with Charles and William. In the proposed sit-down, Harry reportedly wants to hash out his differences with the royals and expects a full apology.

According to Express, royal expert Nigel Cawthorne argues that Charles would never apologize to Harry, even it was behind closed doors.

“Meghan has, thankfully, kept her mouth shut lately. It’s Harry wanting an apology that poses more of a threat to the Coronation,” Cawthorne explained. “But Charles knows he can’t go around apologizing to people – that’s ridiculous. It’s far beneath the King to do that.”

The palace has reportedly sent Harry and Meghan an invitation to the coronation. The move surprised many royal fans following Harry and Meghan’s drama-filled year, which included the former’s tell-all memoir about the royal family, titled Spare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might still attend King Charles III’s coronation

Although Harry and Meghan have been silent on the matter, Cawthorne expects they might end up making an appearance at the coronation. In the event that they attend the ceremony, the couple will likely bring along their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Cawthorne, however, cautioned that the Sussexes probably won’t confirm their attendance anytime soon. He believes they will hold off on an announcement for as long as possible. The royal author then bashed the couple for “bigging it up as much as they can” and profiting off the press.

“The longer the ‘will they or won’t they’ [discussion continues] the more attention they’re getting,” he shared. “It goes hand in hand – the higher the profile they have, the more they can capitalize on it in the US.”

As far as Charles is concerned, Cawthorne doesn’t have much faith in his ability to control the drama. In fact, the expert believes that Harry’s presence alone presents a threat to Charles and will undoubtedly draw attention away from the King, even if he doesn’t attend the event.

Prince Harry may have other motives for wanting an apology

At this point, it appears unlikely that Charles, or any other member of the royal family, will apologize to Harry ahead of the coronation. But Harry might have another reason for wanting a secret meeting with his dad and brother.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News that Harry is planning on updating his memoir, Spare, with a new chapter for the paperback edition. The new chapter, according to Schofield, might include whatever Harry and Charles discuss in private on the eve of the coronation.

“Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Harry intends to add a new chapter to [his memoir] ‘Spare’ for the paperback print edition,” Schofield revealed. “What would that content consist of? Perhaps a controversial closed-door conversation with his brother and father prior to one of the most historic events this generation has seen?”

Schofield noted that the royals are not about to fall into Harry’s trap. Instead of giving in to his demands, they are focused on planning the coronation.

King Charles will be officially crowned in May at Westminster Abbey. The palace has not commented on the reports surrounding Harry.