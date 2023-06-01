Kit Harington May Not Be Getting His Own ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff After All

HBO may be having second thoughts about Kit Harington’s Game of Thrones spinoff. An executive from HBO has expressed reservations about whether the Jon Snow spinoff series can actually make it to the screen.

With HBO moving forward on other Game of Thrones spinoffs, here’s a look at why Harington may not be getting his own Jon Snow series after all.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow | Helen Sloan/HBO

HBO executive casts doubt on Kit Harington’s ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

HBO is currently working on several spinoffs of the highly popular Game of Thrones fantasy. While fans are excited about seeing Harington reprise his iconic role as Jon Snow, the spinoff has hit a major snag.

In 2022, HBO confirmed that the Jon Snow series was in early development. Harington and his Game of Thrones co-star, Emilia Clarke, seemingly backed up the project when they discussed it in separate interviews.

But the head of the network’s drama department, Francesca Orsi, recently shared some bad news about the spinoff. According to Deadline, Orsi revealed that they still aren’t sure if Harington’s show is going to become a reality.

Orsi noted that most of the Game of Thrones spinoffs haven’t been developed enough to speculate on their respective futures. When it comes to Harington’s show, Orsi revealed that they are still waiting for the green light.

“We’re just working deeply with the writers to get it in shape for potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way,” she explained.

Everything Kit Harington has said about his possible Jon Snow spinoff

While we wait to see if HBO moves forward on Harington’s Game of Thrones spinoff, the actor has discussed reprising his iconic role.

Last year, Harington openly talked about how Jon’s story ended in the final season of Game of Thrones. According to NME, the actor revealed that his character probably had mixed feelings about his punishment for killing Daenerys Targaryen.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington shared. “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Jon had one of the most controversial endings in the series. Not only did he not end up on the Iron Throne, but he also murdered his lover to end her brief reign of terror.

In addition to discussing Jon’s ending, Harington gave fans a tease about what his spinoff might entail. Without giving away details, Harington explained how Jon is basically living a tortured life, constantly thinking about all of the trauma he’s experienced.

HBO is reportedly moving forward on an entirely new ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

Aside from Harington’s potential show, HBO is working on a few other Game of Thrones spinoffs. Front and center are House of the Dragon, which premiered in 2022, and an upcoming prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The Hedge Knight draws inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. It takes place 90 years prior to the events depicted in Game of Thrones. The story revolves around the thrilling escapades of Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as Dunk, and a young Aegon V Targaryen, referred to as Egg.

Per the official synopsis, the series narrates the story of two unexpected heroes who traversed the realm of Westeros. Dunk, a valiant yet inexperienced knight, is accompanied by his loyal but small-sized squire, Egg.

This upcoming series serves as the second prequel to Game of Thrones, following House of the Dragon, which delves into the tumultuous war of succession within House Targaryen.

Fans can watch every episode of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon on Max.