Three of Kody Brown's four marriages ended within a few years. He insisted he didn't want that to happen. 'Sister Wives' footage suggests otherwise.

During a recent Sister Wives special, Kody Brown snapped back at a viewer who asked him why he wasn’t willing to admit that he was happy in a monogamous marriage with Robyn Brown. Kody insisted that he didn’t “want” his plural family to break up and even chided the commenter, claiming he was reading too many tabloids. That commenter doesn’t need to read any tabloids to conclude that Kody was interested in monogamy. Hours of footage prove just that. We picked three ways Kody made it painfully clear that he only wanted to be with Robyn Brown.

Kody Brown said he no longer believed in polygamy before Christine Brown left the family

Long before anyone left Kody Brown behind, he was telling the world that he no longer believed in polygamy. Season 15 of Sister Wives was filmed in 2019, well before Christine Brown packed up and moved back to Utah and years before Janelle Brown and Meri Brown left the family. At that point, Kody even claimed to want a large house to accommodate everyone.

While he was half-heartedly planning for plural living, he insisted he couldn’t advocate for it. If he felt that way in 2019 and was willing to say it to the cameras, one can only assume he told his wives the same thing in private. Some fans wonder if his one-house idea was intended for Robyn and her kids as they grew up and had their own families instead of the plural family Kody created before Robyn came along.

Kody admitted he had no desire to work on his other marriages while one was functioning.

Kody might insist now that he never wanted his plural marriage to end, but everything he said before the most recent specials indicates the exact opposite. Several times over the last two seasons, Kody has pointed to his relationship with Robyn Brown as the thing preventing him from working on his other marriages.

Kody Brown defends his character during the fourth and final installment of the ‘Sister Wives’ One-on-One episodes | TLC

More than once, Kody questioned why he would bother working on things with his other wives when he had a “loyal” wife at home. He questioned why he would use his time and energy to repair his relationships when he had one functioning just fine. Kody had been advocating for monogamy all along. He just didn’t want to admit it.

The former polygamist wrote of Meri Brown years before she left

The Brown family’s original ” hanger-on ” must be Meri Brown. If Kody wanted a plural marriage so badly, all he had to do was show Meri some basic attention. By the time Janelle and Christine had pulled away, Meri was desperate to remain a member of Kody’s family. Still, he did nothing to make that happen.

Meri and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

In fact, Kody wrote Meri off years before the plural family fell apart. He even insisted she was free to find a new life partner. If Kody was so interested in living polygamy, he needed to only look to Meri Brown. He didn’t do that because he had no intention or desire to live the principle.

It is unclear if Sister Wives will return for a 19th season, although Christine Brown subtly announced it already. TLC has yet to announce if or when the show might return.