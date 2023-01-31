Korean K-Drama Actor Nam Joo-hyuk Confirms Military Enlistment Date in March

One of the most challenging things for K-drama fans is letting go of their favorite male actors as they must fulfill their military service. Over the past few years, many K-Pop and Korean actors have enlisted for their mandatory 2-year service and put their careers on hold. A list of popular K-drama actors like Song Kang are set to enlist. Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Nam Joo-hyuk officially announced his military enlistment date and what branch.

‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ actor Nam Joo-hyuk set to enlist in military | via tvN

Actor Nam Joo-hyuk will serve in the Military Police Force

According to Soompi, Nam’s agency, Management SOOP, announced the news everyone has been waiting for. The 28-year-old actor is set to enlist on March 20, 2023. In May last year, Nam applied for The Capital Defense Command Military Police Group and was accepted to serve.

The actor will fulfill five weeks of basic training before he is transferred to his official post for the remainder of his service. Nam is one of many who will and are currently fulfilling their military service. Recently, BTS’s Jin enlisted as an active duty soldier in the military on Dec. 13, 2022.

Unlock My Boss actor Chae Jong-hyeop is also set to enlist as he reaches his 30s. But the actor’s diagnosis of epilepsy has categorized him as unfit to work as an active-duty soldier. According to Soompi, he “has been approved to fulfill his military duties as a Wartime Labor Service Agent. This corresponds to Grade 5 in the Military Manpower Administration’s physical examination, where Grades 1-3 are qualified for active service.”

Nam Joo-hyuk will star in the webtoon K-drama ‘Vigilante’

Before his March military enlistment date, actor Nam recently wrapped filming for the webtoon K-drama Vigilante. Written by Kim Kyu-sam, the storyline follows a university student named Ji Yong, who is also a vigilante. He entered police university in hopes of finding his parent’s enemy. Along the way, he ventures the streets every weekend, looking for criminals. He instills justice and questions the system.

Nam will play the lead role of Ji Yong. Vigilante also includes a reporter who has caught on to Ji Yong’s actions and a police detective who hunts him down. The Korean actor’s last K-drama role was the globally popular Netflix and tvN’s Twenty-Five Twenty-One. He starred alongside Kim Tae-ri in a coming-of-age romance storyline that captured hearts and caused a few tears. Nam played the role of Baek Yi-jin, a chaebol heir whose family went bankrupt during the IMF crisis.

The character tries to take on multiple small jobs and meets fencer Na Hee-do (Kim). They begin a whirlwind friendship and romance that stands the test of time until life intervenes.