Kourtney Kardashian Called ‘The Kardashians’ Producers ‘So Annoying’ For Escalating the ‘Scott Drama’ in Her Engagement Episode

The Kardashians have manipulated media and the fame monster as well as anyone this century, creating a multi-layered business empire off the back of their polarizing reputations. But even they take issue with how their personal lives are portrayed in order to make content. Kourtney Kardashian called out the producers of The Kardashians for stoking the conflict between her and Scott Disick.

Kourtney’s relationship with Disick was revisited after her engagement to Travis Barker

Kardashian and Disick dated off and on from 2006 to 2015, and the two have three children together, their daughter Penelope (10 years old) and sons Mason (13) and Reign (eight). Their relationship was a constant storyline on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with Disick being treated like part of the family.

After the couple broke up for good, Kourtney moved on to date Travis Barker, and after displaying their affection for each other in increasingly gross ways, the duo got married in 2022. The engagement and the subsequent afterparty were shown in the fourth episode of The Kardashians. An occasion like this is usually a joyous one for a family, but Kourtney’s was received with a lot of awkwardness.

Penelope hung up the phone after hearing the news, and sister Kendall Jenner decided that this was the time to examine Kourtney’s relationship with her ex.

“Do you have sympathy for Scott? Do you have sympathy for the position that he’s in at all?” Jenner asks. “Cause it doesn’t feel like you do. Just as an outsider.” Kourtney replies that she does before adding in a voiceover that “I just don’t think that this moment is about Scott.”

She was frustrated that ‘The Kardashians’ presented the discussion as more confrontational than it was

Kourtney’s annoyance with how her engagement was handled clearly stuck with her. In the ninth episode of The Kardashians, she did not appreciate how the show’s editors framed the conversation. She broke the fourth wall to explain that, as executive producers, the Kardashians get to see cuts of each episode prior to being released. In her view, the back and forth over Disick’s feelings was not nearly as confrontational in real life.

“We film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits, and we’re just so annoyed because they’re swirling us in with this drama, especially when I saw my engagement episode. Editors or whoever is taking it as, like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama,'” Kourtney said while talking to her friend and Kim’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, according to PopBuzz.

Kourtney let out some more anger in a later confessional: “That night, I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such a f*****g a******s for bringing up this because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night… It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality.”

The Kardashians executive producer Ben Winston responded during a panel at Disney’s FYC Fest and claimed to enjoy being criticized by one of the stars of the show during an episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think when they don’t like the show, I like the fact that they say it, even if that means there are articles saying, ‘Hey, you’re doing stuff they don’t like,'” Winston said. “I think that’s a really fascinating bit, and they deserve huge credit for allowing that.”

Disick and Kardashian appear to be on good terms

Meanwhile, Kardashian continues to be in a publicly loving relationship with Barker. Disick has dated around in recent years, most notably with Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. They were a couple for about a year before breaking up in 2021. Disick then brought Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson to the premiere of The Kardashians, but he is now believed to be single.

Whatever discomfort there was between Disick and the Kardashians, they appear to be keeping things cordial for the kids. People reported that the parents threw a big birthday party for their son Mason when he turned 13.

After a private Bar Mitzvah ceremony, the family held a dinner and reception at the Sunset Strip nightclub Offsunset in West Hollywood. Barker was not there, but his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya was there to celebrate.