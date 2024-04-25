Kourtney Kardashian proved she's barely aged over the last 20 years. Here's what she posted ahead of her 45th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian has been making headlines for years thanks to her famous family and relationships. And she appears to be in the best place in her life that she’s ever been. Kardashian is married to Travis Barker, and they had their son, Rocky Thirteen, on Nov. 1, 2023. Recently, the media mogul posted a photo of her from 20 years ago — and fans can’t believe it’s not a photo of her in 2024.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo from 20 years ago, and fans think she looks the same

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their great genes, and Kourtney Kardashian proves she knows how to age flawlessly. She turned 45 on April 18, 2024, and posted about the celebration on Instagram. Before her birthday, she posted a photo of herself from 2004.

The photo of Kardashian shows her smiling while looking over her shoulder. Her brunette hair is pulled back into a ponytail, and she’s not wearing any makeup. It appears she’s sitting by the pool, as she has a bikini top on. The background of the photo shows her snacks and drink of choice.

“Smirnoff Ice and Cheetos … v. 2004,” she captioned the photo.

Fans think Kardashian looks the same in 2024 as she does in the photo from 2004.

“She actually hasn’t changed a bit,” one fan commented. “What’s your secret, Miss Kourtney?”

“Omg, you look the same Kourtney but without highlights, and you know it,” another fan wrote.

Cheetos commented on Kardashian’s photo. “20 years later and we’re both still a snack,” the brand wrote.

Smirnoff also threw in their opinion. “Iconic duo @cheetos,” they wrote, tagging the snack brand.

She’s celebrating turning 45 in April 2024

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | David Livingston/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian officially turned 45 on April 18, 2024, and shared photos of her birthday celebration on Instagram.

Kardashian posted a photo of herself in a colorful bikini at a tropical location. “45 trips around the sun,” she captioned the post. The post also included photos of her watching fireworks with Travis Barker and their 5-month-old baby, Rocky. She also added pictures of their stunning location, including a massive home with beach access and a square pool next to the ocean.

“45 never looked so good,” Barker commented on his wife’s post.

Barker created a sweet birthday post on Instagram to commemorate Kardashian. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate, and best friend forever,” he captioned the post, which included more photos from the vacation — including one of Kardashian on a public toilet. “I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together.”

Kourtney Kardashian ‘gets better with age,’ a source shared

A source shared that Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid of getting older, as her life just gets better.

“Kourtney is one of these people that just gets better with age,” the source told People. “As she’s getting older, things that mattered in the part, no longer [matter] to her. She is much kinder to herself, tries not to stress, and is very happy with life.”

The insider added that Kourtney is prioritizing “family time” over work, putting her in a “great place” with Travis Barker and her kids. She’s now finding “inner peace” and “seems calmer, much happier and content with life,” the source continued.

