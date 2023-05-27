Kristen Stewart Found Her Intimate Scenes With Ryan Reynolds Hard in ‘Adventureland’

Kristen Stewart once paired up with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in Adventureland. Although they got along well enough, their onscreen romance in the film sometimes proved challenging for Stewart to get through.

Kristen Stewart found her intimate scenes with Ryan Reynolds hard

Reynolds and Stewart once starred in the 2009 feature Adventureland. The film was a romantic comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg, who ends up working in an amusement park and falling for Stewart’s character. Reynolds had also starred in the project as a potential love interest for Stewart.

Reynolds and Stewart seemed to have a pleasant time working alongside each other. But Stewart found her intimate scenes with the actor a bit rough. She confided that the mental state of her Adventureland character wasn’t the healthiest at the time. This affected her feelings on the scripted moment between herself and Reynolds.

“The way the relationships are in the movie, [it was harder] to be with Ryan. I mean, not Ryan, but it was harder to do those scenes,” Stewart once told DP/30. “I mean, she’s like, literally blind to anything going on. It’s literally just like self-mutilation. It’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, come on. Okay, let’s f*** me up a little bit more.’”

It didn’t help that Stewart already personally knew others who had similar habits as her Adventureland character.

“So that was difficult. I know girls like that,” she said.

Ryan Reynolds had never felt as old as he did in ‘Adventureland’

In a resurfaced interview with Collider, Reynolds commented on the fact that he usually played younger characters in movies. But in Adventureland, he saw that this tradition flipped slightly after being paired with his much younger castmates. The age gap between him and Stewart, for instance, was made apparent due to their onscreen relationship.

“I’ve never felt so old, yeah,” Reynolds said. “Daily. God. It was a routine of humility. It was kind of cool. I like that aspect, too. Obviously, this guy is having a pretty inappropriate relationship with this very, very young girl but the spirit on the set really felt like where I was eight or nine years ago. It’s a pretty cool pace to be now.”

Being that the movie was filmed in 2007, Reynolds might have been in his early 30s at the time. Meanwhile, Stewart asserted that she shot Adventureland while she was still in her teen years.

“I did that right before Twilight, so I was 17,” Stewart once told Salon. “It was right around the same time I met Walter Salles, who was already trying to make this film [On the Road].”

Why Ryan Reynolds decided to star in ‘Adventureland’

Reynolds played somewhat of an antagonist in the film. But his character wasn’t a clear-cut villain, which further attracted the Free Guy star to the movie.

“Usually when you’re doing the 100% villain thing, it’s not interesting because it’s a parody. It’s a guy twisting his mustache or something,” Reynolds said in a 2009 MTV News interview. “I like that he felt like a real guy. He’s not a hero, but he’s not a villain for sure. All the characters in the film felt like that. Everyone walks that line between nefarious and benevolent, and I think that’s what makes it an interesting film.”

Reynolds’ character wasn’t an all-around good person, but Reynolds was interested in exploring the layers in his role. Like Stewart, Reynolds was also familiar with people in real-life who were similar to his Adventureland counterpart.

“I like that this guy is very fractured, that he’s lived up to none of the potential he had — and consequently he lives this fantasy life. I’ve known people like that; the version of who they are in their mind is vastly different than who they really are,” he added.