Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong. Here's what a source claimed about their relationship amid pregnancy rumors.

As no one expected them to date, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are among the most discussed couples in Hollywood. Jenner and Chalamet sparked romance rumors in April 2023, and they’ve kept their relationship lowkey ever since. Recently, pregnancy rumors swirled around Jenner, and some fans thought the couple broke up. Here’s what sources said about the couple’s relationship status and the pregnancy rumors.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are ‘in love’ and ‘serious’ about their relationship, a source says

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly going strong in 2024. While Jenner has had more public romances in the past, she and Chalamet seemingly keep their romance out of the spotlight. Not only is the couple going strong, but they’re reportedly “serious” about where their relationship is headed.

“Kylie and Timmy are still together, in love, and it’s serious,” an insider told Life & Style on May 1, 2024.

Some fans suspected that Jenner and Chalamet had broken up, as they hadn’t been seen together in quite some time. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Chalamet likely attended the Kardashian-Jenner family Easter dinner. Kim Kardashian posted a clip of her family’s Easter table, and each place setting came with a name tag. Kardashian appeared to blur out one of the names on the table. Fans suspected it was Chalamet’s name to keep his whereabouts anonymous.

While Jenner and Chalamet don’t talk about their relationship in the public eye, Jenner responded to claims in March 2024 that Chalamet may have influenced her style. She told The New York Times she didn’t want to discuss “personal things.”

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” she said of the claims. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

A source shared that Kylie Jenner was recently ‘eating raw fish,’ potentially proving she’s not pregnant

Pregnancy rumors swirl around Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in 2024. A now-deleted photo posted by the Kardashian-Jenner family showed Jenner wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants while her other family members were dressed to the nines. Fans thought this might be an early sign of pregnancy.

Later, in April 2024, pregnancy rumors swirled again after fans suspected that Jenner was posting old photos of herself instead of new ones. Eagle-eyed followers noticed that Jenner’s nails were different, prompting suspicion.

A source told Life & Style on May 2, 2024, that Jenner recently showed “no signs” of pregnancy, as she and her sister, Kendall Jenner, were recently spotted “eating raw fish.” Chalamet’s girlfriend reportedly tried to keep her identity private by sporting a baseball cap during the outing.

Additional sources confirmed to Us Weekly in late April 2024 that Jenner was not expecting. They also spoke about her long-distance relationship with Chalamet.

“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the insider added.

Will the couple head to the Met Gala in 2024?

Will fans see Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet hit the Met Gala in 2024?

It’s unclear if the couple plans on attending. Jenner and Chalamet attended the Golden Globes together in January 2024. However, as of May 3, 2024, it’s unclear if Jenner or Chalamet has confirmed their attendance for the Met Gala. Chalamet didn’t attend in 2023, but Jenner did. Jenner has attended every Met Gala since 2016 except for 2021. Ironically, 2021 is the only year that Chalamet attended.

Kendall Jenner is reportedly the only Kardashian-Jenner family member who has confirmed attendance at the event so far.

