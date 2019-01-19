How Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Meet?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are couple goals for many. Here’s how the pair met.

Everyone Kylie Jenner dated before Travis Scott

Although you probably can’t imagine Kylie without Travis, the makeup-kit queen has dated a few other men before him. In 2011, Kylie dated Australian singer Cody Simpson. In 2013, Kylie dated Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith. Jaden is now reportedly dating rapper Tyler the Creator. In 2014, Kylie reportedly dated Miles Richie, the son of singer Lionel Richie. Kylie is also known to have dated rapper Tyga on and off for a few years until their breakup in 2017.

Everyone Travis Scott dated before Kylie Jenner

Back in 2014, Travis was reportedly dating model Rubi Rose. They are said to have dated for eight months before calling it quits. After Rubi, Travis was linked to singer Rihanna. The two were first seen together in 2015 at New York Fashion Week. Sources told E! News, things were getting serious between the two. However, their relationship didn’t last long. The following year, Scott was allegedly seen kissing and hugging Karrueche Tran at New York Fashion Week.

Kylie’s success

Kylie Jenner makes much of her earnings from her company Kylie Cosmetics. Her lip kits, which go for $29, sold out within less than 10 minutes of going on sale, reports Elle. Money Nation estimates Kylie made $8.7 million from her branded merchandise. Kylie Cosmetics is projected to be worth $1 billion by 2022, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Travis’ rise to the top

Outside of rapping, Scott produces music and writes songs. Furthermore, he earns money from product endorsement deals. One high-profile deal is with Nike. In 2017, he announced on Instagram he would be collaborating with Nike. Before that announcement, Scott appeared in a Nike campaign for its VaporMax sneaker. Another rapper who collaborated with Nike is rapper Kendrick Lamar, who worked on a Cortez sneaker.

How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott met

Kylie told GQ she first met Scott at Coachella in 2017. The two sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at the event that year.

Kylie told the publication they spent the whole night together at Coachella. She was so smitten she decided on the spot to go on tour with Travis. “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she explained. “So, he said, ‘I’m going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him.”

Kylie later made her relationship Instagram official when she posted a group photo of her and Travis at the Met Gala that year. Now, the couple are parents to daughter Stormi Webster. Some are speculating Kylie and Travis will get married soon.

