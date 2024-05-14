Kylie Jenner posted a photo of the note that her 6-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, left her for Mother's Day. Here's what the little girl wrote.

Kylie Jenner hid her first pregnancy from the world and announced the arrival of her daughter, Stormi, after she gave birth. Now, Jenner has two kids — Stormi and Aire — with her ex, Travis Scott. Jenner posted photos of her children for Mother’s Day in 2024, and she added a picture to her Instagram Stories that shows the special note her daughter wrote for her to commemorate the day.

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of a note her daughter, Stormi, wrote her for Mother’s Day

Kylie Jenner is a mother of two, and she celebrated Mother’s Day with her children and famous family. On Sunday, May 12, 2024, she posted photos of Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, to Instagram. She captioned the post with a silver heart emoji.

The first photo shows Stormi combing Aire’s hair, while the second photo shows Jenner sitting with her children on Christmas morning. The third photo in the series shows Stormi holding a cup of ice cream; the fourth photo shows Aire swimming in an indoor pool; the fifth photo shows the mom playing with her two kids; the sixth photo shows Aire looking up at Stormi as he embraces her; and the final photo shows Kylie leaning over her two kids while wearing a tight sequin gown.

Jenner added additional Mother’s Day content to her Instagram Stories. One of the photos she posted to her Stories shows numerous balloons set up for her on a table with “Best Mom Ever” and “I Love You” text printed on them. Jenner was also gifted roses, Gerbera daisies, and other flowers in vases. Finally, the photo shows a note from Stormi. The note reads, “Dear Mom, I love you, I pray for you, Stormi.”

It’s unclear who set up Jenner’s Mother’s Day balloons and flowers, but it might’ve been Travis Scott. Jenner didn’t tag Scott in the photos, and he didn’t make a post for her on Mother’s Day.

Kylie Jenner said she experienced ‘so much growth’ after giving birth to Stormi

Kylie Jenner posing with her daughter, Stormi Webster | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret from the world. She spoke to Vogue Australia about her decision to conceal the pregnancy from the public.

“I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key,” Jenner explained. “Your hormones are going crazy, and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn’t prepared to … I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately. I just felt like it was a sacred, special moment, and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.”

In October 2023, Jenner spoke to The Wall Street Journal about mothering two children. She said that Stormi “taught” her a lot about herself and embracing “natural beauty.”

“My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything,” Jenner expressed. “I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty. I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”

Pregnancy rumors swirled around the mom of 2 and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating in 2024. Pregnancy rumors swirled around Jenner at the end of April 2024, as fans thought she might be expecting after a photo showed her in sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

However, she’s since proven she’s not pregnant. Jenner continues to show off her toned midriff while promoting her new clothing brand, Khy. She was also seen drinking alcohol — a massive no-no for pregnant women.

Fans will have to wait and see where Jenner and Chalamet take their relationship before she brings more kids into the mix.

