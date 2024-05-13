Kylie Jenner's phone screen proves she and Timothée Chalamet are doing just fine. Here's what eagle-eyed fans noticed from a photo.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to raise questions regarding their relationship. Romance rumors regarding the couple emerged in April 2023, and it appears they’re still going strong as of May 2024. Recently, fans noticed that the lock screen of Jenner’s phone proves she and Chalamet are as close as ever.

Kylie Jenner’s phone screen contains a photo of Timothée Chalamet kissing her

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet generally keep their relationship out of the public eye, but rumors continue to emerge about the couple. In 2024, fans questioned whether Jenner was hiding a pregnancy with Chalamet’s baby. Even more recently, many celebrity followers thought the couple quietly went their separate ways after Chalamet didn’t arrive with Jenner at the Met Gala. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed Jenner’s lock screen on her phone in 2024. The lock screen photo proves she’s still in love with Chalamet.

A fan on Reddit posted a photo of Jenner holding her phone in mid-May 2024. When the fan zoomed in on the phone lock screen, it was a close-up of Chalamet kissing Jenner’s cheek.

Several fans expressed surprise that Jenner and Chalemet were still going strong. But others had a feeling that the couple was doing just fine.

“I mean, it was obvious to me,” a fan commented. “Girly seems very happy these days.”

“Honestly, good for them!!!” a fan wrote. “One year and a half together and still strong while people lose their sanity by constantly questioning why they are attracted to each other and what they talk about.”

The couple has been ‘keeping in touch’ while he’s filming

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner | Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is known for his recent role in Dune: Part Two, but he’s currently filming a Bob Dylan biopic in Manhattan titled Completely Unknown. Because of this role, he and Kylie Jenner have been out in public less. This sparked speculation that the couple might be over.

However, an insider told Us Weekly they’ve been “keeping in touch” while he films. “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the insider said.

In January 2024, another source said that Jenner and Chalamet have a “special connection.”

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” the source noted. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”

An insider suggested Timothée Chalamet is pushing Kylie Jenner to go into acting

Is Kylie Jenner looking to pave a new path in Hollywood? A source told OK! Magazine that Timothée Chalamet encourages his girlfriend to get into acting, and Jenner allegedly had “acting ambitions for years” that she hasn’t pursued. The insider noted that Jenner allegedly wants to co-star in a film with Chalamet.

“She’s begging Timothée to co-star with her,” the insider said. “She’s convinced they’d make a great pair onscreen because they won’t have to fake their chemistry.”

So, how does Chalamet feel about Jenner stepping on his turf? “He’ll support her if she wants to pursue acting, but he warned her it’s not for the faint of heart,” the source added. “There’s always going to be rejection.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Jenner is seriously considering a career on the big screen. For now, fans can look forward to a new season of The Kardashians, which premieres on May 23, 2024.

