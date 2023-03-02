Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp Partner Up for New Hallmark Mystery Movie

Lacey Chabert has another movie in the works for Hallmark. The Wedding Veil actor will team up with Will Kemp in a new film for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries that is currently filming in Malta.

Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp to star in ‘The Dancing Detective’

Chabert and Kemp will co-star in The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, ET reports. The movie, which is set in the world of ballroom dance, will premiere later in 2023.

Chabert will play a lone-wolf detective named Constance Bailey. When a CEO is murdered just before a big corporate retreat in Malta, she goes undercover to find out who’s responsible. The twist? The event involves a ballroom dance competition, but she can’t dance. Enter Kemp’s Sebastian Moore, the charismatic performer with whom she teams up as she works to crack the case.

Kemp created and developed the movie’s story and characters, along with Aubrey Day. He and Chabert are also executive producers on the movie.

Kemp says he ‘couldn’t be more excited’ to reunite with his Chabert for another Hallmark movie

The Dancing Detective will mark the third time that Kemp and Chabert have appeared together in a Hallmark movie. He says he can’t wait to work with the Mean Girls star again.

“The game is afoot! #TheDancingDetective is underway & I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering up with @IamLaceyChabert,” Kemp tweeted on March 1.

Kemp and Chabert previously co-starred in 2019’s Love, Romance & Chocolate and 2020’s Christmas Waltz.

“After the success of Christmas Waltz, viewers have been clamoring for another movie with this charismatic duo. When Will came to us with this fun spin on a whodunnit, we knew that it was the perfect opportunity to reunite him with Lacey,” Elizabeth Yost, senior vice president of programming and development at Hallmark Media said in a statement.

A second Hannah Swensen mystery is also coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

The news of a new Hallmark mystery movie featuring Chabert comes soon after the network’s announcement that a second Hannah Swensen movie with Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison was in the works. Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery will air later in 2023. It follows Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, which aired in August 2021.

Unfortunately, Hallmark hasn’t shared any updates on Chabert’s other mystery series. Starting in 2019, she and Brennan Elliott co-starred in five Crossword Puzzle Mysteries. The last movie in the series, Riddle Me Dead, aired in April 2021, and some fans still hope the network might revisit the series, in which Chabert plays a crossword puzzle editor who also solves crimes. In fact, when Hallmark Movies & Mysteries teased a new movie announcement on Instagram, several people expressed hope that a new movie was finally in the works.

“I am hoping for Lacey and Brennan,” one wrote.

