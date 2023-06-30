A royal insider claims the Duchess of Sussex's alleged behavior is pointing her toward a solo career sans Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has been highly criticized by royal insider Lady Colin Campbell throughout her years as a member of the royal family. However, as she and her husband, Prince Harry, navigate professional difficulties in the public eye, Campbell sees a pattern in the Duchess of Sussex’s behavior. She claims her latest behavior positions Meghan to emerge as the “lone wolf maverick she’s always been.”

Meghan Markle poses at a photocall at a formal powhiri and luncheon on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lady Colin Campbell claims Meghan Markle is ‘freed’ from royal restrictions

In a new video uploaded to her YouTube Channel, Lady Colin Campbell discussed Meghan Markle’s split from royal duties with her husband, Prince Harry. She clarified how this shift has been utilized to Meghan’s benefit.

“I think she certainly knows where she’s heading. There has been a separation for the both of them [Prince Harry and Meghan], except when it is convenient for their brand,” she declared.

Being released from the royal family has, benefitted Meghan, claims Campbell. “This has, in a funny sort of way, freed her because it means she can be the Lone Wolf Maverick solo operator that she has really always been.”

Campbell claims that Meghan’s personality is that of a “lone wolf” making “alliances.” She says that even as one of the stars of Suits, Meghan wasn’t found “comforting” by her fellow castmates.

“Many people with her personality type, people who charm you to get what they want, it’s all an act,” Campbell deduced. “She plays her cards close to her chest with everyone.”

Meghan Markle has ‘exploited herself to achieve success’ claims, Lady Colin Campbell

Continuing a string of comments regarding Meghan Markle, Lady Colin Campbell claims that the Duchess of Sussex employs a “long-term plan” that “causes befuddlement and insecurity” in her marriage to Prince Harry.

Campbell continued, “You only need to look at how Harry stands around like a third-rate butler to see there is a tremendously exploitative element.”

“Meghan has exploited herself and has changed herself to achieve the success she has been hungry for. In my opinion, that degree of ambition is unhealthy,” the royal insider continued.

Lady Colin Campbell says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is ‘fascinating’ for this reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 in Lisburn, Nothern Ireland | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship has been subject to media and public fascination since it was first revealed they were a couple in 2016. However, there is one key reason their relationship continues to enthrall the public, says Lady Colin Campbell.

Campbell says Meghan is adept at “generating lots of chatter, noise, and fascination. But he [Harry] is not that far behind.” However, that alleged aspect of their relationship keeps royalists invested in the couple’s union.

“Meghan and Harry have a lot in common,” she concluded. “This is why their marriage could last as long as it suits her.”

“I cannot predict the outcome of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage,” Lady Colin Campbell exclaimed. “I don’t think they can at this point. Marriages like that are so push and pull.”

Lady Colin Campbell hosts a YouTube Channel where she uploads new content daily. She regularly comments on the royal family at large.