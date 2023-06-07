Lala Kent Teases Tom Sandoval ‘Will Need Security’ After Part 3 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Whatever Tom Sandoval says during part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules will be so explosive and salacious that Lala Kent predicts he’ll ultimately “need security.”

Vanderpump Rules producers have teased for weeks that someone said or did something that is so incendiary it will change the trajectory of the series itself. Kent recently said that she wasn’t given a screener ahead of time and insisted she does not know what is the series-changing instance.

But she did reveal that Sandoval says something that is so shocking she feels “sad” for anyone who ends up with him.

Tom Sandoval will say something during the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion that will make him need security

Kent couldn’t reveal much about the last portion of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. But said that a statement Sandoval makes will be jaw-dropping. “There is a comment Sandoval makes tonight that will show who this person is. And I think he’s going to need security for a while,” Kent said on her Give Them Lala podcast.

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“I know it will air because when Scheana [Shay] and I went to the FYC event which is For Your Consideration, it was like the Emmy event for NBC,” she recalled. “And they showed six or nine minutes of the final reunion, which is tonight.”

Lala Kent is ‘sad’ for anyone who ends up with Tom Sandoval

Kent said that whatever Sandoval said at the reunion made her grateful that his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix is out of the relationship.

“They were like, ‘We saw the clip of Sandoval saying, this,” she recalled. “And they were like, I’m so disgusted. It’s so funny how he can do what he was doing this entire time on the reunion. Pretending to cry and then he delivers a line like that. And you’re like, ‘Wow.'”

“Whoever ends up with you, I’m so sad for them and very sad for them. I’m so happy for my friend,” she added.

What will not be revealed at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion?

The explosive comment that Sandoval makes at the Vanderpump Rules reunion isn’t likely the “big reveal” teased for weeks. Executive producer Alex Baskin squashed a few rumors floating around the Bravoverse.

“Raquel [Leviss] is not pregnant. There’s no story that involves aliens or dragons!” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “The twist post-reunion does involve Scandoval. And it is a wrinkle to what was said at the reunion.”

Also, “The revelation is not that Raquel and [Tom] Schwartz slept together,” Baskin said.

Kent and Baskin both seemed optimistic that Raquel Leviss could return next season, despite reports that said she would not be back.

“We have ongoing conversations with her team and we’re supposed to speak to her as well soon,” he said. “And, we’re going to see. We want to make sure she is in a place where it makes sense for her to tell her story in a public setting. We think it’s interesting to see what is going on with her life right now and what she plans to do from here, but our first order of business is making sure that it makes sense for her to be on television.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion airs on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.