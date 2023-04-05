Lauren Graham Revealed What She Learned About Being an Audience Member During Her Broadway Debut

Lauren Graham appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a whopping 25 times during its illustrious and now controversial run. Over the years, she’s discussed everything from her romantic relationships to her work on Gilmore Girls and Parenthood. In 2009, Graham sat down with Ellen to discuss her Broadway debut. The acclaimed Gilmore Girls star revealed that she learned a lot about being an audience member from her time in Guys and Dolls.

Lauren Graham appeared in ‘Guys and Dolls’

In 2009, two years after stepping away from Stars Hollow, Lauren Graham decided to try her hand at stage acting. She was cast in the 2009 Broadway revival of Guys & Dolls. She took on the role of Miss Adelaide, a performer at the Hot Box nightclub. Graham received positive reviews for her performance.

Lauren Graham, Oliver Platt, Kate Jennings Grant and Craig Bierko | Jemal Countess/WireImage

Lauren Graham wasn’t the only Gilmore Girls cast member to spend some time on Broadway. Kelly Bishop, the actor who portrayed Emily Gilmore, won a Tony Award in 1976 for her work in A Chorus Line. Edward Herrmann, who played Richard Gilmore, was also a Tony winner. He also took home a statue in 1976. He won for his work in Mrs. Warren’s Profession.

Lauren Graham revealed exactly what she learned from her Broadway debut

Sitting down with Ellen in 2009, Graham discussed her time on the stage, revealing that she spent her six-month stint as a Broadway actor walking around like a “total dork.” Her biggest takeaway from her time on stage had nothing to do with performing. Instead, she learned a lot about being an audience member.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Graham noted that after being on stage, she realized just how much the actors can see. She said most audience members don’t think stage actors can see them or what they are doing. The opposite is true. Graham said she learned that audience members and their cameras can distract people on the stage. Blinking lights, in particular, were problematic for the Gilmore Girls alum.

Lauren Graham hasn’t returned to Broadway, but she’s been busy

Graham’s six-month run with Guys and Dolls was a good experience for her, but she hasn’t returned to the stage since—at least, not the Broadway stage. Graham has been pretty busy with other ventures, though. The acclaimed actor has appeared on several successful shows and penned several books since.

Lauren Graham | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Graham’s most recent book, Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember was released in November 2022. It made the New York Times Bestseller list. It isn’t her first time on the list, either. Graham’s debut memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can, reached #7 on the New York Times Bestseller list in 2016.