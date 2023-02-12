Why Lauren Graham Had to Rehome Her Dog

Lauren Graham is one of those actors who appeals to everyone, regardless of their age. Her starring role in the TV show Gilmore Girls earned her a place in pop culture history, and her recent string of dramatic acting parts has only served to solidify her status as an icon. Graham has earned a reputation as an open book, always willing to open up and share information about her life and experiences with fans. Over the past several years, she has related the story of her rescue dog Mochi, who she ended up having to rehome for a very unexpected reason.

Lauren Graham had to rehome her special-needs dog

Lauren Graham attends Disney+ “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” season 2 premiere at Honda Center on September 28, 2022 in Anaheim, California. | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In 2020, Graham, a known animal lover, adopted a sweet special needs puppy named Mochi. While she fell hard for Mochi, sharing lots of snaps of the puppy on her social media pages, the dog wasn’t with her for very long. In 2021, Graham opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about why she had to rehome Mochi after about one year in her care. As reported by People, Graham told DeGeneres that Mochi had “a lot of medical issues and needed quite a few surgeries.”

These issues required Graham to seek the services of a pet rehab expert, who would take care of Mochi at her farm while Graham was working. “She required a lot of massage and therapy, so she would stay with her while I was working,” the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor said. “Over time it became clear that not only was she very happy on this farm with Anita (the rehab expert), but she fell in love with another woman.”

Graham clarified that Mochi had developed a strong attachment to another female dog that lived on the farm.” She described how Mochi “fell in love” with the dog, “to the degree to which she would come back to me on the weekends and cry, like she missed her so much.” Graham decided to rehome Mochi so that she could stay on the farm full-time — with the dog and the rehab lady who stole her heart. “So it worked out great but wow, it was quite a year. A happy ending,” Graham said.

Lauren Graham recently opened up about her dog

Clearly, Mochi made a strong impression on Graham, even if she couldn’t live with her anymore. In a recent candid interview with Sam Pancake, Graham recalled the story of Mochi, noting, “It was a very difficult experience for any number of reasons…and in the process of worrying about this dog, trying to take care of this dog, and ultimately letting the dog go, I had an understanding I hadn’t had before about my mom, who mostly did not raise me and um, and has now been gone for many years.”

Graham went on to describe the feelings that the process of rehoming Mochi raised in her, and how she was able to establish a deep bond and connection with her grandmother, even though she never had a close relationship with her mother.

Lauren Graham is an animal lover

Shoot for More magazine today with horse who starred in War Horse. #namedropfamoushorses#actressy pic.twitter.com/eMp6ktmRoi — Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) March 1, 2013

The Gilmore Girls actor has loved animals for many years, well before she adopted Mochi. According to The Things, Graham even spent time riding horses competitively as a teenager, before she embarked on her acting career. While it’s not clear whether Graham has any pets currently, it seems that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers actor has a lot of love to share, and won’t hesitate to do what’s best for any animal in her care — even if that means it can’t live with her.