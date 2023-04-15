Led Zeppelin: 3 YouTube Channels Fans of the Band Should Watch

Led Zeppelin remains one of classic rock’s essential bands more than 40 years after they broke up. They borrowed heavily from blues legends early on — Jimmy Page blamed Robert Plant for the lawsuits — but the group soon carved their own space in the music landscape. We can’t get enough of the band, and if you’re a Led Zeppelin fan like us, you might want to check out these YouTube channels that help us appreciate the band’s songs even more.

Led Zeppelin fans have no shortage of places to find information about the band

In addition to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, hundreds of websites and online accounts cover Led Zeppelin. Page and Plant both own Twitter accounts, and the band has a handle that provides frequent updates. Led Zeppelin’s website contains concert dates, photos, and images of memorabilia. It also hosts a forum for fans.

Members of the band made talk show appearances over the years, and some of those videos still survive. But those interviews are static; they’re not changing. The following YouTube accounts (we’re not including the band’s well-stocked channel) frequently add new material that Led Zeppelin fans would probably enjoy.

1. Carl Baldassarre does deep dives into Jimmy Page’s guitar playing

You won’t find the guitar player, teacher, and Page fanatic Carl Baldassarre on Twitter, but his YouTube channel is a godsend for Led Zeppelin fans.

Some videos feature his band covering Zep songs. Yet he also explores Page’s forgotten riffs, offers lessons on how to play some the guitar solos, and discusses some of Led Zeppelin’s underrated songs.

Burgeoning guitarists will need a lot of practice and patience to absorb Baldassarre’s lessons covering Page’s playing. Yet his deep dives into the band’s songs are worth seeing and offer new glimpses into the band’s songs.

2. Rick Beato often includes Led Zeppelin songs in his videos

Beato has worked with artists such as Shinedown, Phish’ Trey Anastasio, and Needtobreathe as a producer and composer, per AllMusic. He is also a teacher who markets his Beato Method on his website.

Yet on YouTube, he’s as much a Led Zeppelin fanboy as anyone. His “What Makes This Song Great” series has explored Zep hits such as “Whole Lotta Love” and “Ramble On.” Beato has imagined Page’s iconic “Stairway to Heaven” solo as if it were played by other guitarists, and he’s ranked the band’s 10 best riffs (in his estimation). He often includes their songs in his best-of countdowns, too.

Beato frequently mentions his love for another English classic rock juggernaut (The Beatles), but it’s clear he also has a soft spot for Led Zeppelin.

3. Drumeo takes a deep look at Zep drummer John Bonham

Page’s best solos helped define Led Zeppelin, but drummer John Bonham was just as innovative and crucial to the band’s sound. You could take it one step further and say Bonzo awakened people to the power of drummers in rock music. His four signature tricks helped give him a larger-than-life sound, but his playing wasn’t always as noticeably impressive as Page’s.

That’s where Drumeo comes in.

The drummers making the videos are clearly Led Zeppelin fans and capable teachers. Several videos on the Drumeo YouTube channel break down Bonham’s most iconic beats, such as “When the Levee Breaks” and “Fool in the Rain,” but do it in a way that non-drummers can understand. Drumeo’s deep dive into Bonham’s genius showcases the techniques he employed to become one of the best classic rock drummers, if not the best.

Led Zeppelin fans won’t be hearing any new music from the band. Jimmy Page unearthed a demo version of “The Rain Song” in 2023 and posted it on YouTube, but he has cleared out the vaults of anything but scraps of partially-realized songs. Yet with the help of Baldassarre, Beato, and the folks at Drumeo, Zep heads can discover new things to love about their favorite band.

