Meri Brown's child, Leon Brown, is protective of their privacy after 'Sister Wives' fame, but that doesn't mean they've disappeared entirely from the public eye.

Sister Wives has covered many controversial issues during its 18 seasons on TLC. One story has been important, meaningful, and surprising to many viewers, especially members of the LGBTQ community who grew up in conservative households.

Leon Brown’s announcement of being transgender made the show a perhaps unexpected platform for LGBTQ representation in mainstream television. After Brown’s coming out story was filmed for Sister Wives, they took a big step out of the spotlight and have become much more private about their personal life, including getting married in secret.

It’s clear Brown is protective of their privacy, but that doesn’t mean they’ve disappeared entirely from the public eye. Here’s what we know about what they’ve chosen to share.

Leon Brown siblings

The conceit of Sister Wives — the ins and outs of a polygamous marriage and the children produced through those bonds — obviously makes for a more complicated family tree than most. Leon Brown is the only child of Kody Brown (the patriarch of the family) and his first wife Meri.

As In Touch Weekly reports, the branches of that tree have grown over the years, giving Leon Brown several step-siblings. The wives make it clear they all consider themselves mothers of the children in the family. But things have grown more complicated with the splits of several of the unions.

Meri, Janelle, and Christine (Kody Brown’s first, second, and third wives) have all confirmed the dissolution of their partnerships. The only currently intact marriage is to his fourth wife, Robyn.



Regardless of the splits, Leon Brown has many step-siblings from their father’s past and current relationships. Janelle and Kody Brown have six children; Christine and Kody welcomed another six, and Robyn and Kody have two children of their own in addition to Robyn’s three children, whom Kody adopted, from a former relationship.

In early 2023, Kody made some comments suggesting that some of his children had distanced themselves from the rest. Leon was among those. Their sister Gwendolyn, however, clarified, “Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health” and “that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust,” according to People.

Leon Brown Instagram

While Leon Brown has certainly taken a step away from the life of a reality TV celebrity, they can still be seen sharing glimpses of their personal life on Instagram. Posting as @leointhemountains, Brown frequently shares photos of themself hiking, lounging with pets, and smiling with friends.

Brown was also spotted at their half-sister Gwendolyn’s wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in July 2022.

Leon Brown job

We also know Leon Brown has moved into a career supporting youth. Promise South Salt Lake is “an initiative of the City of South Salt Lake which provides dynamic, highly specialized community and out-of-school-time programming with academic and prevention focus at 14 neighborhood centers throughout the city.”

Brown works as a program manager to further the initiative’s goals around health, safety, and educational opportunities for all.

Leon Brown partner

Leon Brown has been with their partner Audrey Kriss for several years. In fact, the pair got engaged at the 2019 Women’s March. As People reports, Brown explained at the time how the momentous occasion was the perfect time to propose: “We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago, and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there.”



What many fans didn’t know until recently is that Brown and Kriss did officially tie the knot in a secret ceremony in October 2022. The pair had a courthouse ceremony in Colorado.