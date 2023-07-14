'It might be a good thing that tennis is her sport rather than football,' a body language expert said after Queen Camilla's Wimbledon appearance.

Queen Camilla is the latest British royal to go to Wimbledon. Following Kate Middleton’s appearance at the tennis tournament earlier in July 2023, the former Duchess of Cornwall sat courtside. However, the recently crowned queen didn’t maintain the royal family’s signature stoicism. Instead, Queen Camilla made “unusual” and “spontaneous” expressions after years of “suppressing her emotions in public.”

Camilla went ‘overkill’ with facial expressions at Wimbledon on July 12

Making her first 2023 Grand Slam championship appearance, Camilla sat in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Joining her wasn’t her husband, King Charles III but her sister, Annabel Elliot, and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

“Perhaps it was the proximity of her sister or the fact that she was watching some thrilling tennis,” body language expert Judi James said of Queen Camilla’s July 12 appearance (via Express).

“While Mary Berry sat behind her performing a masterclass of regally stoic body language,” the expert continued, “Camilla seemed to decide to treat the fans to a range of what looked like overkill facial expressions.”

James explained being overly expressive isn’t typical for the 75-year-old. At least not during royal appearances. “Camilla isn’t known for demonstrative behaviour [sic] in public,” the expert said. After all, she’s “the wife of a man for whom a pat on the shoulder rates as a PDA.” As such, Camilla “has had little encouragement to let her hair down a bit since becoming queen.”

James also noted the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s flashes of “more expressive” behavior. “the odd uproarious laugh” or excitement when her “horses were racing at Ascot.”

Camilla didn’t have to worry about ‘upstaging’ King Charles at Wimbledon with her ‘unusual’ facial expressions

As for why Queen Camilla appeared more animated sitting courtside, James suggested it might’ve had to do with her being there solo.

“Camilla may have felt less inhibited without Charles beside her and less worried about upstaging him,” the body language expert said. “Her facial expressions are varied and also rather unusual though.”

“Mainly because decades of suppressing her emotions in public seems to have left her with the trait of the upturned smile,” James explained, saying “the corners of her mouth turn down dramatically, rather than up.”

Camilla, the expert observed, seemed to be caught up in the action happening in Centre Court. “She looks totally immersed in the match to the point where she seems to have forgotten the fact that being royal means always being snapped by the press,” James said. “Especially when you’re in the royal box at Wimbledon.”

Reasons behind Queen Camilla’s ‘spontaneous-looking enthusiasm’ at Wimbledon

James continued, discussing possible reasons for Queen Camilla’s facial expressions that ranged from “disgust” to “frustration.”

“Her expression of disgust might have been prompted by a lost point as she looks down and puffs in a rather emphatic way,” James said.

Another moment had Queen Camilla lifting her hands up, which per James, could’ve been in response to two things. Possibly “another lost point, or maybe it was frustration at some drops of rain that threatened to stop play.”

“Some of her expressions with an open mouth look as though she was being quite vocal with her responses, too,” James added.

“It might be a good thing that tennis is her sport rather than football then, (like William),” the expert concluded. “Or her spontaneous-looking enthusiasm could mean we see her getting up to join in the chanting from the terraces during a thrilling game.”

