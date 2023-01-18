If You Like ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ Check Out This Other Karin Slaughter Adaptation

Critics and audiences alike are loving Will Trent on ABC. The crime procedural stars Ramón Rodrìguez as the titular Will Trent, a Special Agent at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation whose attention to detail and personal experiences help him solve all kinds of cases. Fans of author Karin Slaughter likely know that Will Trent is an adaptation of her book series of the same name. But did you know another Karin Slaughter book has been transformed into a TV series?

Ramón Rodrìguez as Will Trent in ‘Will Trent’ | Art Streiber/ABC // Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver in ‘Pieces of Her’ | Netflix

‘Pieces of Her’ on Netflix is another Karin Slaughter adaptation

In 2022, Netflix released an eight-episode series adapted from Slaughter’s 2018 New York Times bestseller, Pieces of Her. The show follows Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), a young woman who realizes that her mother, Laura Oliver (Toni Collette), isn’t who she says she is after she violently takes down a shooter in a diner. As Laura’s past comes back to haunt her, Andy must seek answers and keep herself out of grave danger. Charlotte Stoudt created the series, while Slaughter served as an executive producer.

Pieces of Her reached the Netflix Top 10 upon its release. Many fans of the book noticed differences in the adaptation, causing the show to receive mixed reviews. However, Slaughter herself told The Washington Post that she enjoyed how Pieces of Her turned out on the small screen.

“Charlotte [Stoudt] is the person I spoke with — and she’s the showrunner and writer — and I said to her, I know you can’t have Andy sitting in a car for three episodes traveling across the country and being upset and thinking, even though I can do that in several chapters,” Slaughter said. “You have to have things happen. But it was really important to keep the spirit of the characters and the emotional story between the mother and daughter because that’s the real heart of the book for me.”

Fans of Will Trent might also enjoy Pieces of Her. However, it’s worth noting that Pieces of Her is a bit darker, more graphic, and more mature than Will Trent. The thriller series is rated TV-MA, while Will Trent has a TV-14 rating.

Have any Karin Slaughter books been made into movies?

So far, Will Trent and Pieces of Her are the only Karin Slaughter adaptations. She has published more than 20 novels, but none have been turned into movies — yet. As Entertainment Weekly noted in 2018, her 2017 novel The Good Daughter had entered development for a film. Meanwhile, Cop Town (2014) entered development for a TV series. These projects haven’t had any recent updates.

All episodes of Pieces of Her are available to stream on Netflix. New episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.