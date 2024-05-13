There was a time when academics saw pop music as beneath them and now is not that time. Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" inspired a long-form analysis from a linguistics professor.

A professor noticed an error in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’

Ekkarat Ruanglertsilp is a linguistics professor at Hampton University. According to Vulture, he has dedicated a lot of his study to the use of language in pop music, even writing a paper on Thank U, Next, the hit album from Ariana Grande.

“Espresso” features the memorable line “Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso.” Ruanglertsilp was asked how he reacted to the tune. “I always believe that pop music, especially bubblegum pop, is not meant to be taken seriously,” he explained. “So ‘That’s that me, espresso,’ that’s not grammatically correct, right?

“The reduplication of the word that is there to foster a sense of playfulness, to catch attention,” he added. “I think it also has to do with the rhyme scheme and the number of syllables, to make each word fall into place.”

Sabrina Carpenter has something in common with Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus

Ruanglertsilp felt “Espresso” was a change of pace for its singer. “I thought it was cute,” he said. “It’s fun and lively and very bubblegum pop. I love this type of music, and I’m a fan of Sabrina, so I know this is her sound. But it’s a bit more sensual than her other songs.”

Ruanglertsilp was asked about the lyric from “Espresso,” where Carpenter says she has to work late because she is a singer. “I analyzed it more in terms of gender roles,” he explained. “It shows me that she has an untraditional women’s role. ‘I’m actually a singer. I’m not subject to just the domestic realm.’ So it shows some power as well.

“Then ‘My honeybee, come and get this pollen’ — that can also be interpreted as a sexual innuendo.” It wouldn’t be the first time a Disney Channel star like Carpenter decided to pursue a more sexual image than Mickey Mouse would allow!

Carpenter seems like she’s onto something. A lot of modern pop music juggles feminism and sensuality. She could become yet another pop star who got her start at the House of Mouse, in the tradition of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus.

‘Espresso’ is a milestone

So far, “Espresso” has reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, despite only spending three weeks on the chart so far. It’s her first top 20 single. Prior to “Espresso,” her highest-charting hit was “Feather,” which reached No. 21.

So far, “Espresso” isn’t even part of an album. Its success cannot be attributed to a popular album cycle, Carpenter’s previous momentum as a hitmaker, or some kind of stunt. It’s simply the sort of fun pop song that the world needs right now when lots of people are trying to find happiness and hope in an era of uncertainty and upheaval.

“Espresso” might not be Shakespeare but it’s already getting analyzed in the ivory towers.