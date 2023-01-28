Lip Reader Reveals Blunt Comment Prince Harry’s Cousin Zara Made When She Compared His Wedding to Princess Eugenie’s

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, their wedding was compared to his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s big day. That’s because both of the royal weddings occurred within months of one another and at the same venue with star-studded guest lists. It wasn’t just fans who were drawing comparisons though. Members of the royal family were as well.

Now a lip reader is revealing what Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, said to Harry about the two affairs which left the Duke of Sussex confused.

Prince Harry and Zara Tindall attend the traditional Easter Sunday church service in 2019 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Andrew took a dig at the Sussexes when talking about Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Prior to Eugenie’s wedding her father, Prince Andrew, said that it was the late Queen Elizabeth II who made the decision at the time that both weddings would take place at St. George Chapel.

The Duke of York then compared Eugenie’s wedding to the Sussexes’ saying: “It will not be the same as the previous one … It’s not a public wedding, this is meant to be a family wedding. There will be a few more people than most people have. There are a few more than Harry had — but that is the nature of Eugenie and Jack. They have got so many friends that they need a church of that size to fit them all in.”

Royal commentator Emily Andrews pointed out in the documentary Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses? that Andrew’s comment was interpreted as a dig at the Sussexes to mean “our wedding is bigger than your wedding.”

Members of the royal family attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel | Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The comment Zara made about the difference between Prince Harry and Eugenie’s wedding

On the day of Princess Eugenie’s actual ceremony when members of the royal family were gathered at the church, Zara was seen turning around and speaking to Prince Harry.

Some have wondered just what she said. Well according to The Mirror‘s lip reader, Zara told her cousin: “It’s very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding.”

The lip reader claims that Harry, who appeared to be confused by her comment, then responded: “Mine?”

What Princess Eugenie was reportedly upset about on her wedding day

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank walk down the aisle following their marriage at St. George’s Chapel | Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Princess Eugenie was all smiles inside the chapel, it was reported that something Prince Harry’s wife did that day upset her.

In their book Royals at War, investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claimed that when Meghan told people at the wedding that she and Harry were expecting their first child some, including Eugenie, were very upset because it shifted the attention away from the bride’s big day.

The authors wrote: “Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child. This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal — stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah [Ferguson].”