Lip Reader Reveals What Camilla Parker Bowles Thought of Her Coronation Dress With 6-Word Comment She Made on Palace Balcony

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) took place on May 6. Following the ceremony, Camilla made a comment to her husband regarding her dress when they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Now, a lip reader has decoded what the monarch’s wife said.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles waving from the balcony before flypast | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Lip reader deciphers what Camilla said to Charles about her dress on the balcony

Fans who lined the streets in front of the Palace were treated to not one, but two balcony appearances from the royals. The first time the king and queen were joined by the working members of the royal family, as well as their pages of honor, and Camilla’s ladies in attendance. The second time the couple appeared alone as they smiled and waved to the crowds below.

While standing on the balcony in the rain Camilla made a six-word comment to Charles about how her dress made her feel, according to lip reader Elisabeth Taunton.

She told The Mirror that the queen said: “I’m pleased that I’m warm enough.”

Camilla Parker Bowles waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following coronation in a Bruce Oldfield- designed gown | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Camilla’s gown was made by Bruce Oldfield, who was also one of the late Princess Diana’s favorite designers.

The queen’s dress was an ivory ensemble with gold and silver detailing. It had an embroidered underskirt with bracelet-length sleeves and was cut with Peau de Soie, a silk fabric. It also featured Oldfield’s signature paneling, a short train and embroidery of “daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine, and scarlet pimpernel, representing the king and queen’s affection for nature and the British countryside,” the Palace in a statement.

Kate had a 4-word comment about Prince William’s coronation attire

But Camilla wasn’t the only one making comments about coronation attire as another lip reader noted, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) did as well. Prince William and Kate arrived late to the ceremony and were seen saying a few words to each other as they walked into Westminster Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate donned her Royal Victorian Order mantle over an Alexander McQueen dress created from ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock. William meanwhile, had on his navy blue Order of the Garter mantle over his red Welsh Guards’ ceremonial dress uniform.

Professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Star that the Princess of Wales turned to her husband as they were entering the Abbey to warn him about his outfit saying: “Just mind the gown.” Freeman claims that William replied telling her not to worry.

Prince George was not with his parents and siblings when they got to the church. Because he was one of the king’s pages, he arrived separately.