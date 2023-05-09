Lip Reader Reveals What Princess Charlotte Said to Prince George When Their Father Prince William Was on Stage at the Coronation Concert

One day after King Charles III’s coronation, members of the royal family gathered for a concert at Windsor Castle. Some fans were a little disappointed that Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) youngest son, Prince Louis, was not there. However, Princess Charlotte and Prince George gave royal watchers some adorable moments throughout the evening.

Here’s more on that and what Charlotte said to her big brother when she saw their dad take the stage to give a speech during the concert.

Princess Charlotte and her brother, Prince George, playing with Union Jack flags at the Coronation Concert | YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

What Princess Charlotte said to Prince George the moment she saw Prince William on stage

The Coronation Concert featured several high-profile celebrities like Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That performing some of their biggest hits. It also included a heartfelt speech from the Prince of Wales about his father and the work the king has done throughout his life.

Many fans noticed that the moment William walked out onto the stage his daughter turned and tapped her big brother, pointed, and said something.

According to lip reader Jacqui Press, Princess Charlotte gestured to George and exclaimed: “Look! There’s Papa.”

Some believe William’s speech was a subtle dig at Prince Harry and Meghan

William began his speech with a joke saying that he wouldn’t go on “all night long” like Richie who just wrapped his performance of the song with the same name.

The prince then spoke about King Charles and said that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, would have been a “proud mum” seeing her son crowned. William also talked about his father’s lifelong commitment to service, which some saw as a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who quit their royal duties when they stepped down in 2020.

As he concluded his speech, William promised his own service saying: “Pa, we are all so proud of you. I commit myself to serve you all; king, country, and commonwealth. God save the king!”

Other royals who went viral at the Coronation Concert

Other highlights of the night included Charlotte singing along to Perry’s song “Roar” and doing the “dab” move in which she leaned forward into the bent crook of a slant with one arm angled upward while raising the opposite arm out straight in a parallel direction.

But it wasn’t just Charlotte, fans also enjoyed seeing shots of the king dancing as well as Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, busting out his dad dance moves.

Many people were also delighted to see Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex) getting up and proving she could really move during Richie’s performance.

Footage of the duchess went viral with one person writing, “Go Sophie! Go Sophie!” and another adding, “She’s got her own wind machine. I’m here for it.” A third user chimed in: “That woman has the rhythm … she can dance.” And a fourth tweeted: “Sophie, I was doing the same from in my bed. Love seeing this side of the royals. Edward was giving it some too.”