Lisa Marie Presley revealed what she thought about Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," Elvis Presley's 1970s songs, and other music from the decade.

Elvis Presley released so many classic songs that his classic songs inspired classic songs. For example, Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” was a throwback to his music. Lisa Marie Presley revealed what she thought about “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and Queen as a whole.

Lisa Marie Presley knew Elvis Presley inspired Queen’s ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’

During a 2012 interview with Goldmine, Lisa Marie discussed her feelings about 1970s music. “One of my first shows was The Jackson 5,” she recalled. “They used to play down the road in Vegas. My first real rock concert was Queen at the Forum in L.A. in 1978 or 1979. It was incredible.

“I loved the theatrics,” she said. “I loved Freddie. I thought Queen were awesome. I’m a big fan of theatrics. I brought Freddie a gift, one of my father’s scarves and I gave it to him backstage. He was very happy.”

Lisa Marie was asked if she knew Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” was an Elvis homage. “Yes, I knew that, that’s very cool,” she said.

Lisa Marie Presley loved 1970s Elvis Presley songs and other music from Queen’s era

In the same vein, Lisa Marie revealed she was especially fond of Elvis’ songs from the 1970s. “For me, it’s just the fact that I was around more to see him perform in the 70s, I’m still really attracted to those songs of his like ‘Just Pretend,'” she explained. “I’d see him perform those songs regularly so I had an attachment to them.

“There’s a song called ‘It’s Over’ that killed me,” she added. “There’s a song called ‘Mary in the Morning’ that I just love. There’s some obscure ones that were never singles.” Lisa Marie expressed fondness for other Elvis songs from that era such as “Separate Ways” and “You Gave Me a Mountain.”

Lisa Marie liked a lot of 1970s music. She said the albums Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall by Pink Floyd and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by Elton John were important to her growing up. In addition, she praised The Partridge Family, The Sweet Inspirations, and the Ramones.

How ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ performed on the pop charts

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” became one of Queen’s most popular tunes in the United States. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, staying on the chart for 22 weeks. It was the band’s only chart-topper in the U.S. besides “Another One Bites the Dust.” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” appeared on the record The Game. That album was No. 1 for five of its 43 weeks on the Billboard 200.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” reached No. 2 in the United Kingdom, remaining on the chart for 14 weeks. Meanwhile, The Game topped the U.K. chart for two weeks, lasting on the chart for 18 weeks altogether.

Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” is one of the best Elvis homages and it even put a smile on Lisa Marie’s face.