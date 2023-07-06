After Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s divorce, the couple’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley split her time between her famous father and her mother. Therefore, she was soon introduced to Elvis’ girlfriend, Linda Thompson, who the king of rock and roll and dated from 1972 through 1976. However, Lisa Marie couldn’t resist speaking her mind to her father’s new girlfriend, telling her that Prisiclla “didn’t like her.”

Linda Thompson, Elvis Presley, and Priscilla Presley in side-by-side photographs taken in 1974 | Jim James/PA Images/Ron Galella/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley was fiercely loyal to her father and mother

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley was five years old when her parents ended their marriage in 1973. The little girl split her time between her mother’s California home and her father’s palatial Memphis, TN estate, Graceland.

As a small child, Lisa Marie was fiercely loyal to both her parents. Therefore, it took her some time to warm up to any other woman that entered Elvis’s life.

Enter Linda Thompson, who began dating the king of rock and roll shortly after his split from Priscilla. Thompson tried to befriend Lisa Marie but learned some hard truths about dating a divorced man when the little girl spilled family secrets.

Thompson shared the moment in her memoir A Little Thing Called Life: On Loving Elvis Presley, Bruce Jenner, and Songs in Between. She said the moment occurred during her birthday party in Las Vegas when Lisa Marie was 6.

“Well,” Lisa Marie said. “My mommy says it’s because he didn’t take her anywhere when she was married to my daddy. But my daddy takes you everywhere.”

She continued, “You are always with my daddy, and my mommy never got to be with my daddy. So that’s why.”

Linda Thompson found Lisa Marie Presley’s comments to be spot-on

Lisa Marie Presley’s words rang true to Linda Thompson. She understood how her lifestyle with Elvis Presley differed from Priscilla’s relationship with the king of rock and roll.

“I knew the situation Lisa had described was quite true,” she recalled in her memoir, as reported by Express. However, Linda and Prisiclla would eventually have a cordial relationship, as she appreciated how Linda looked after her daughter during her visits with Elvis.

Lisa Marie Presley and Linda Thompson became so close she was the first person she called with Elvis Presley died

Linda Thompson and Lisa Marie Presley in side-by-side photographs. They remained friends for many years | Harry Langdon/Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

In an interview with People Magazine, Linda Thompson discussed her relationship with Elvis Presley’s only daughter. She claims Lisa Marie called her first after learning her father had died in August 1977.

“I will always be profoundly grateful to the little nine-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news,” Thompson said. “I was the first person she called.”

Thompson continued, “To me that spoke volumes of how close we were and how sure she was of my love for her daddy. If there is any solace to be found now, it’s in my knowing that Lisa Marie was sure I loved her and her daddy, without reservation and without any agenda.”

“Lisa and I kept in touch off and on for all these years — most recently by text. In fact, the last text to me was a simple ‘Love you Linda’ with a heart emoji,” Thomson concluded.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023 at her California home due to cardiac arrest. She was Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child.