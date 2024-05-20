Lisa Vanderpump said she had heard from mutual friends that Dorit and PK Kemsley had been living apart for a long time before they announced their split.

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley released a statement several weeks ago announcing they had separated. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills duo have been together for years, and their separation shocked many fans. There is one person who was not surprised to read the news. Lisa Vanderpump talked about Dorit and PK’s separation during a recent TV appearance. She revealed that the couple has been separated for a “very long time.”

Lisa Vanderpump talks about Dorit and PK Kemsley’s separation

Lisa Vanderpump might not be a member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore, but she still has all the tea. Vanderpump sat down for a chat on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen recently. The TV personality was asked about Dorit and PK Kemsley’s relationship, and she was more than happy to chat about their recent split. Vanderpump said she was not surprised when Dorit and PK released their joint statement via Instagram. She revealed she was not shocked because she had insider knowledge about the split before the public.

Vanderpump explained that she has several friends in common with PK Kemsley. She heard from them that PK had been living in a hotel for many months before he and Dorit announced their separation. She went on to explain that PK and Dorit had been off and on several times before they announced their split but that they had been living separately for a “very long time.”

Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley ended their friendship on a very sour note years ago. Still, Vanderpump insists she is very sad to see Dorit and PK Kemsley separate. She said she was equally disheartened to see Kyle Richards end her longstanding marriage, too.

Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley have not talked in years

While Vanderpump was happy to share what she knew about the split, she did not get her information firsthand from Dorit or PK Kemsley. Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley haven’t spoken since the infamous “puppygate” incident in season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In season 9, Dorit adopted a dog from Vanderpump, only to rehome the animal. The new owner abandoned the dog at a kill shelter. Dorit accused Vandermpump of selling the story to the press, and while PK Kemsley and Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, tried to bring the ladies back together, Dorit’s refusal to hear Vanderpump out officially closed the door on their friendship. The drama spilled over into the other friendships on the show. Vanderpump left the series following the drama. She and Dorit haven’t spoken since 2019.