Lisa Vanderpump Says It’s ‘Shocking’ That Jax and Brittany Are Still Together

Vanderpump Rules fans have seen the breakups of a few long-term couples these past couple of years. However, one pair that seems to be still going strong is Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. They are no longer on the show, and Lisa Vanderpump is surprised they are still together.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are the latest couple to end their relationship

In early March 2023, the world discovered that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their mutual friend Raquel Leviss. Sandoval and Madix quickly broke up after this piece of news broke.

Infidelity is not uncommon in Vanderpump Rules relationships, but this affair was not one that many people saw coming.

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” a source told People. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

Another insider shared, “Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James [Kennedy]. She thought they were friends. This isn’t something you do to a friend.”

Lisa Vanderpump is shocked Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are still together

Other Vanderpump Rules pairs who have broken up include Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.

Meanwhile, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been together since 2015. They got married in 2019 and currently have a son together.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump about her reaction to Jax and Brittany still being together.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright | Stephen J. Cohen / Contributor

“Well, that’s shocking,” Vanderpump responded. “But Ken and I have been together [for] 40 years, so I think we can put them all to shame.”

It’s not clear why Vanderpump finds their longevity “shocking,” but it could be due to Jax’s reputation as a playboy and the couple’s many ups and downs.

How Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd make their marriage work

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been married since 1982. She has shared that they tied the knot within just a few months of meeting each other. The couple has two children: a daughter, Pandora, and a son, Max.

When asked about her secret to making her marriage last, Vanderpump revealed that, for her and Todd, mutual respect goes a long way.

“He was 16 years older than me and he met me halfway on everything,” she said (via Bravo TV). “He never put me down, he never belittled me, he would take me to meetings and ask my opinion.”

In an interview with Parade, Vanderpump said, “It sounds cliché, but I think having respect for each other and being kind to one another. Of course, you have trials and tribulations like everybody does, but we have a sense of humor about things as well. We’re not taking ourselves too seriously, and I think most people watching ‘Housewives’ know that I do love a laugh, and I’m married to somebody that supports everything I do.”