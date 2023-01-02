‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Is ‘Anxious’ Starting the New Year

TLC fans watching Little People, Big World Season 24 saw Amy Roloff continuing to thrive after moving off of Roloff Farms. The current season highlighted Amy’s living situation in her new home with Chris Marek, and she found joy in spending time with her family. Unfortunately, drama still prevailed on the show. Here’s what Amy posted about her anxiety heading into 2023.

Amy Roloff posted about feeling ‘anxious’ heading into the new year

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

2022 wasn’t an easy year for the Roloff family. Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the fallout between Matt and Zach Roloff regarding Roloff Farms. Zach hoped to own a portion of the farm property, but he couldn’t strike an affordable deal with Matt. Ultimately, Zach and Tori Roloff chose to move out of Oregon and far away from Roloff Farms to start a new life in Washington.

Amy Roloff hoped Roloff Farms would stay in the family, but Matt chose a different path. She recently reflected on Instagram regarding the past year and how she feels about heading into 2023.

“What a year 2022 has been as I reflect over last year,” Amy wrote. “I’m often hesitant and a little anxious at the start of a new year. What will the year bring? Am I ready? Will I have what it takes to face the challenges that will come my way? Will I appreciate fully all the good the year will bring as well? Will the joy within me always shine regardless? Oh, the ‘what ifs’ that creep in. Stop that. It’s going to be a good year because it’s what I make of it with the challenges and all the good things that will come my way.”

She got candid about the future of ‘Little People, Big World’

Amy Roloff may have some anxiety heading into 2023 due to the uncertain future of Little People, Big World. With season 24 finishing soon, Amy doesn’t know what’s next for the show.

“‘Will you be back for another season on TLC?’ You know what, we never know for that,” she told her fans on Instagram Live. “We are definitely wrapping up. In fact, I think we have three more episodes to go. … Is it three or two? I think it’s two! So, we’re on the tail-end of this season. We’ll see if we’re filming anymore. But, as far as I know, we’re going to be filming something. But, I have no idea what kind of episodes.”

Tori Roloff also told her Instagram followers that her days are numbered with the show. And rumors suggest Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, doesn’t want to continue. With all of this in mind, it’s unclear how long TLC will keep filming the show.

Matt Roloff has big plans for Roloff Farms heading into 2023

'Little People Big World's Matt Roloff is telling ET all about the family farm's Plan B.https://t.co/qvUDDe1Hbg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 26, 2022

Matt Roloff also posted to Instagram as 2022 came to a close. In his post, he noted his rental plan for Roloff Farms is doing well. Matt explained in Little People, Big World Season 24 that while he hoped to sell Roloff Farms, he’d likely have to resort to his second plan, which was putting the farm up for short-term rental.

“Being able to share the farm is going well with the short-term and I’m also thankful SO many folks are booking ahead for a stay at Roloff Farms!” he posted.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

