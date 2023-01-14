‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Misses Zach Roloff Working on Roloff Farms Pumpkin Season

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continued to show Matt and Zach Roloff’s issues over Roloff Farms. Zach hoped to purchase some of Roloff Farms from Matt, but they couldn’t agree on a price. This led to conflict between the father and son, and Zach stopped working during pumpkin season at the farm. Recently, Amy Roloff said she misses when Zach worked the popular season.

Chris Marek worked the Roloff Farms pumpkin season tours in ‘Little People, Big World’

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek | TLC via YouTube

Little People, Big World Season 24 focused on Roloff Farms’ future. And the conflict between Matt and Zach Roloff changed the dynamic of Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season. Past seasons showed Zach assisting with the private tours on the property. But season 24 showed Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, trying his hand at the task when Zach took a step back.

Chris asked Zach about taking over the Roloff Farms tours during the season. “Well, fortunately, Zach handled it well when I asked him about … if he was all right with me doing private tours because that was his thing there on the farm,” Chris explained to the cameras, according to Yahoo. “And he seemed to be all right with it, which I’m glad because that would’ve put me in an awkward position.”

Zach shared his opinions about the private tours, too. “There’s a big demand for private tours,” he said. “I know that. And yeah, when I stepped away from them, my dad kind of just wrote it off. But my dad bringing back private tours, trying to sell it off like it’s the same thing as me doing private tours. I don’t know. I just … I don’t care, really.”

Amy Roloff said she misses when Zach Roloff did the private tours

Amy Roloff and her friend, Lisa, took to Instagram Live on Jan. 12, 2023, to answer fan questions. And some fans were curious about Chris taking part in the Roloff Farms private tours, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24. During the Q&A, Amy expressed how she “missed” when Zach worked on the farm.

” … Zach did a phenomenal job doing the private tours,” Amy stated. “He has, and will probably always be, so greatly missed if pumpkin season continues of not having him do the private tours. He was great at it, he loved it. And, I mean, we’re talking, he probably did 12 a day, if not more. … So, we didn’t have any private tours the previous year. This year, Matt kind of opened it up, and we only had a few. I think I had one, maybe two. But, I typically will get asked before, even when Zach was doing it.”

Amy then said she thought Chris “had a good time” with the tours, but the experience wasn’t exactly how he anticipated.

Are Matt and Zach Roloff feuding after ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24?

Where do Matt and Zach Roloff stand after Little People, Big World Season 24? While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Matt gave a clue that his relationship with Zach isn’t as tense as it once was.

“I think the kids are to the point, you know, especially Zach and Tori, where they move, they got their own project, they got their own space,” Matt said. “I don’t know that they’re really worried about what’s happening back here.”

Fans will have to wait and see if more drama unfolds in another Little People, Big World season.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.