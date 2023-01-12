‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Knows Jeremy Roloff Won’t Approve of This Photo: ‘Sorry Jer’

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 focused on the steep divide in the Roloff family. Amy Roloff and Zach Roloff made it clear they’re upset with Matt Roloff over Roloff Farms. As for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, they left the show years prior — but they’re still making a splash on Instagram. And Audrey posted a photo that may have crossed Jeremy’s boundaries.

Audrey Roloff posted a photo of Jeremy Roloff that might upset him

For years, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff were staples on Little People, Big World. But they haven’t made any appearances in recent seasons of the show. While the TLC series has focused on Zach and Matt’s relationship after the Roloff Farms drama and Amy Roloff’s marriage after her divorce from Matt, Audrey and Jeremy crafted their own path on social media.

Audrey spearheads much of the online content that promotes her and Jeremy’s business endeavors. Unfortunately, fans who follow her have noticed that Jeremy seems annoyed with her constant posts to Instagram. In one such instance, he and Audrey are walking out of a Target while Audrey films him from behind. “What are you doing?” he snaps at her. She posted the interaction to her Instagram Stories.

Just a few days after the tense interaction, Audrey posted a photo that will likely irritate Jeremy. She posted a photo of their family’s new kitten cuddled up to Jeremy while he sleeps. The photo shows an up-close visual of Jeremy’s sleeping face. “Sorry Jer,” she captioned the post, “but this little armrest was too cute last night.”

Fans think she crossed a serious boundary

Given Audrey Roloff’s recent content and Jeremy Roloff’s on-screen reactions, many Little People, Big World fans think she’s crossing serious boundaries. And Jeremy will likely take issue with the photo on her Instagram Stories of him sleeping.

“Whyyyyyyyy do people do this?” a Little People, Big World fan on Reddit wrote in a comment under the photo. “Is this to be cute? I would smack someone if they took and posted photos of myself! Ha!”

“Wow. Crossing a line,” another fan wrote. “Crop him out or cover his face.”

“Woah, massive invasion of privacy,” yet another fan commented. “Taking pics when sleeping, in the bathroom, etc., you just don’t do.”

Other fans think Jeremy will be particularly upset with Audrey due to his many years on reality TV. “I couldn’t imagine being married to someone who doesn’t respect your privacy,” a fan wrote. “At any moment, you could be put on display for a million followers.”

What happened to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff left Little People, Big World on good terms in 2018. At the time, the couple explained that they loved working with the cast and crew but wanted to pursue their own endeavors. “Fourteen years is a long time to do anything, and I just reached a point where it was never something I really said ‘yes’ to, I just grew up doing it,” Jeremy told Access Hollywood. “It’s been amazing. If you asked me if I would do it all over again, I would say yes … but it’s a long time. Time to do something else.”

However, Jeremy adjusted his positive stance years later. He told his Instagram followers that he no longer wanted to participate in “fabricating drama on TV.”

“For many reasons, but in short, it became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” he explained. “It’s become that athlete that won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process. Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV.”

