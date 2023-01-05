‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Says She Wants More Kids

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 focused heavily on Tori and Zach Roloff’s family. But fans can’t forget that Matt and Amy Roloff have four kids. Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, have three children of their own. While the couple no longer films with Little People, Big World, they keep fans in the loop regarding their lives — and Audrey just told her Instagram followers that she wants more children.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Audrey Roloff told her Instagram followers she wants more children

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff stopped filming with Little People, Big World years ago. But they both keep their fans in the loop via Instagram. They have three children: Radley Knight, almost 1; Bode James, 2; and Ember Jean, 5.

It sounds like the couple’s also ready to have more kids in the future. Audrey took to her Instagram Stories to answer fan questions, and one fan asked her whether she wants more children.

“Do you plan on having more babies?” the fan asked, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit.

Audrey answered, “Yes,” with an emoji with a kissed face.

Audrey has been very open about her pregnancies and births in the past, even posting to Instagram about her en caul birth experience with her son, Radley. With this in mind, it makes sense that she’d tell her followers about her plans to expand her family.

None of Jeremy and Audrey’s kids have dwarfism

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are both average height, though Jeremy’s twin, Zach Roloff, has dwarfism. All of Zach and Tori Roloff’s kids have dwarfism despite Tori being of average height. All three of Jeremy and Audrey’s kids are also average height.

Because Zach has dwarfism and Tori doesn’t, they had a 50% chance of having children with dwarfism. No matter what, the couple made it clear they welcomed any and all children into their lives, average height or not. But Zach admitted that having a few kids with dwarfism and another kid of average height would significantly impact the family dynamic.

“I would imagine having all dwarf siblings just kinda like, ‘Hey we’re a pack and that’s the outside world,'” Zach said on Little People, Big World, according to Today. “When you have an average height sibling, (you think) ‘I wish I was more like my sibling.’ It changes the dynamic a little bit.”

How many children do Zach and Tori Roloff have? Tori says she’s done having kids

Like Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, Zach and Tori Roloff also have three children. Josiah Luke, their youngest son, was born in April 2022. Their daughter, Lilah Ray, is 2, and their son, Jackson Kyle, is 5.

Just a week before Audrey told her Instagram followers that she wants more children, Tori said the opposite. She told her Instagram followers during a Q&A that she and Zach feel complete with the kids they have.

“Are you going to have any more kids?” a fan asked Tori.

“It is not our plan to have any more,” she answered.

When another fan asked Tori how she knew she was done having children after Josiah, she answered, “It’s honestly a feeling. We just feel content and complete!”

