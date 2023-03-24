‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Might Not Want the House Matt Roloff Is Building Her

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has big plans for Roloff Farms. In season 24 of the series, Matt noted he planned on putting Roloff Farms up for short-term rental. Now, he’s building a new home on the property presumably for his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. But given what Caryn’s said in the past, it’s doubtful that Caryn wants to live on the farm property.

Caryn Chandler might not want to live on Roloff Farms in Matt Roloff’s new house

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Matt Roloff is busily building a new house on Roloff Farms. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Matt expressed he wanted to make significant changes to the farm after Zach Roloff failed to purchase any property. Now, the Roloff matriarch is committing to the change. He started posting to Instagram about the new build in March 2023.

Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, don’t currently live together. And Caryn mentioned that she’d never live in Amy Roloff’s farmhouse on Roloff Farms. For that reason, it appears Matt’s building this new house so he and Caryn can live on Roloff Farms. But it’s unclear if Caryn wants to live on the property.

“Matt’s definitely not building a house for the two of us,” Caryn shared on Little People, Big World in the past. “I’ve always loved the farm, but it’s Matt’s farm, it’s Amy’s farm, and so I kind of want to let all that stuff fall where it needs to be on its own. I’m just focusing still on some of my own stuff that I still want to accomplish in my life.”

Caryn Chandler reportedly wants to move to Arizona full-time

While Matt Roloff is building a new home on Roloff Farms for Caryn Chandler, Caryn has other plans. According to The Sun, Caryn wants to move to Arizona full-time.

“Caryn is planning to move to Arizona full-time, likely by January,” the source claimed in November 2022. “She’s been wanting to relocate there for so long, and she and Matt often stay at their vacation home on weekends, but this would be permanent. She is moving first without Matt to get settled, she’s going to rent her house out in Oregon. They want to start planning for the future.”

As of March 2023, it doesn’t look like Caryn’s permanently moved out of Oregon. But Matt and Caryn already own property in Surprise, Arizona. The Little People, Big World couple have spent much time in the warmer state now that they bought the house from Caryn’s family. Matt frequently posts about his trips to Arizona on Instagram.

She allegedly doesn’t want to continue filming ‘Little People, Big World’

Matt Roloff’s new house on Roloff Farms will likely be featured in the next season of Little People, Big World. And if Matt continues filming with the show, Caryn Chandler will likely also appear. But a source told The Sun that Caryn’s had enough of filming the show due to all the drama that happened between Matt and Zach Roloff last season.

“Caryn still doesn’t know if Matt is done with the show, but she definitely is and she wants to get away from all the drama going on with the family,” the source shared. “She’s letting him make his own decision about it, but she’d rather not be involved anymore.”

