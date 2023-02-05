‘Little People, Big World’: Early Clip Raises Suspicion About Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s Affair

TLC’s Little People, Big World fans know all about Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s relationship. The couple is still together in 2023, and Amy Roloff revealed that Matt allegedly had a romance with Caryn before she and Matt divorced. A clip from the show reveals Matt was talking on the phone with someone about leaving vacation with Amy early to take care of Roloff Farms — but fans think he may have been up to something else.

How did Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler get together?

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler knew each when Matt was still married to Amy Roloff. Matt and Amy announced their divorce in 2015, shocking Little People, Big World fans. At the time, Caryn worked on Roloff Farms and helped manage the property during pumpkin season.

“Caryn and I have developed a great friendship over the years,” Matt said in 2017, according to In Touch Weekly. “Her sense of logic and my sense of logic are very compatible.”

Amy’s memoir, A Little Me, revealed she thought Matt cheated on her with Caryn. “Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well,” Amy wrote. ” … Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship.”

An early clip from ‘Little People, Big World’ is causing fans to wonder about the couple’s romance

Fans on Reddit dug up an early clip from Little People, Big World that shows Matt and Amy Roloff on vacation. Amy’s sitting in a room reading a magazine and listening in as Matt talks on the phone about how he has to ditch the vacation early to get back to Roloff Farms.

“I’m seeing my whole pumpkin patch die in front of my eyes,” Matt tells the person on the phone. ” … It’s just totally making me completely nervous. … The whole pumpkin patch is in jeopardy.” Matt then explained that the rest of the Roloff family would board a boat while Matt headed home to check on the farm.

“She could tell I was becoming more and more antsy and agitated to get back and take care of business,” Matt told the cameras regarding Amy and Roloff Farms.

Fans on Reddit think Matt might’ve wanted to head home early to meet up with Caryn Chandler. And they think Amy might’ve known given her response to Matt in the clip.

“He has a farm hand, he isn’t some pumpkin expert, he doesn’t need to leave for one day and save the pumpkins — he wanted to see Caryn and only offered to fly back because Amy had the nerve to be pissed off at his abandoning the family again,” a fan wrote.

Is Matt Roloff marrying Caryn Chandler?

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler remain together in 2023. Will the Little People, Big World stars get married?

The couple hasn’t talked much about their plans. But Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, said Matt told him that wedding bells will certainly ring. “I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

