‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Dislike How Matt Roloff Stays on Roloff Farms During Rentals

TLC fans who watched Little People, Big World Season 24 know all about Matt Roloff’s plan to rent Roloff Farms. While Matt hoped to sell Roloff Farms within his family or to an outsider, he couldn’t strike a deal. Now, fans are commenting on the rental plan — and it seems Matt stays on the premises while guests are renting.

Roloff Farms is officially available to rent after ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

Zach Roloff wanted to own a portion of Roloff Farms, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24. Unfortunately, he and Matt Roloff couldn’t agree on a price, leaving their father-son relationship strained. While Matt hoped to sell 16 acres of the famous farm for $4 million, nobody would take the deal. He resorted to “Plan B” — putting Roloff Farms up for short-term rental.

“Plan B is actually taking place right now,” Matt explained to Entertainment Tonight. “All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn’t get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb. We’re gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week. So, we’re very excited about that.”

Fans can head to iTrip Vacations and book a stay at the famous farm. The books remain wide open for 2023.

Fans are uncomfortable with Matt Roloff staying on Roloff Farms while it’s rented

Roloff Farms is huge, and guests who book the farm have a lot of property to roam. But it appears that Matt Roloff will still be staying on the property simultaneously with guests. A photo posted to Reddit shows the area guests are allowed to rent, as well as Matt’s office. Little People, Big World fans commented on the idea of Matt still living on the farm.

“I can’t imagine renting this,” a fan wrote. “Matt would pop out of every crevice, instructing what to do.”

“I feel like him being on the farm would make me not want to book it,” another fan wrote. “Like I’m being watched all the time.”

“What happens if you overstep the boundaries?” another fan questioned. “What happens if the dog runs beyond the redline? Or if the child’s ball gets kicked over by Matt’s office?”

Matt Roloff hopes Amy Roloff will get involved with the rental

Little People, Big World fans renting Roloff Farms have a very high chance of seeing Matt Roloff. And Matt told Entertainment Tonight that he’d love for Amy Roloff to get involved, too.

“I’m trying to talk to Amy and talk her into coming and doing cooking lessons in her house while people are staying,” Matt said. “Chris’ idea, not mine.”

So, would Amy ever take Matt up on this offer? It seems unlikely. Amy made it known she hates the idea of strangers sleeping in the farmhouse she once called home. Additionally, when Matt offered for Amy and the rest of the Roloff family to stay on the farm for free, she made it clear she hated the idea.

