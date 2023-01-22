‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Unimpressed with Roloff Farms Rental Plan After Seeing Photos

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the Roloff family focusing a lot on the future of Roloff Farms. Zach Roloff didn’t purchase Roloff Farms from Matt Roloff. Instead, Matt put the farm up for short-term rental. Now, after seeing where renters would stay, fans are unimpressed.

Many ‘Little People, Big World’ fans are unimpressed with the Roloff Farms rental plan

Matt Roloff’s plan to rent Roloff Farms wasn’t his ideal situation, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24. Matt hoped to sell Zach Roloff several acres of Roloff Farms. But the father and son couldn’t agree on a price. When that didn’t work out, Matt put the farm up for sale — but no one bought the property after seeing the $4 million price tag. Finally, Matt settled on the short-term rental idea, which Amy Roloff and Zach balked at.

Now, the rental plan is fully underway. A fan posted a photo to Reddit showing exactly where renters would stay. The rental includes Amy Roloff’s large farmhouse and additional land. But the rental space isn’t as vast as some fans initially thought it might be.

“I don’t know why he is doing this,” a fan wrote. “Is no amount of money enough for him? Also, I never knew there were so many other homes so close.”

“Let’s hope there’s a fence or some sort of something to mark off where the travelers had better not step foot … outside that random haphazard boundary line,” another fan wrote.

“I didn’t realize they had neighbors that close to their property,” yet another fan explained.

How much does it cost to stay at Roloff Farms?

Renting Roloff Farms might not be within a reasonable price range for many Little People, Big World fans. According to iTrip Vacations, it costs between $562.86 and $3,198 per night, and guests must agree to stay for a minimum of three nights.

With that said, it looks like Matt Roloff has been putting significant work into the property. The website notes that Roloff Farms has been “recently updated with new décor and furnishing to help create that perfect blend of comfort and style.” Amenities include an in-ground hot tub and pool, a covered patio with a fire table, a garage converted into a game room complete with ping pong and other games, two offices for the working traveler, and a billiard room.

The website also notes that the farm is “active,” meaning “there will be people and machinery working and taking care” of Roloff Farms during rentals.

Matt Roloff claimed a lot of people are already renting the farm

Little People, Big World fans on Reddit claimed that availability to rent the farm remains wide open as of January 2023. But Matt Roloff stated that the farm was quickly filling up with renters.

“A huge heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone for the amazing support I’ve gotten this past year,” he posted via Instagram on Dec. 31, 2022. “I don’t always make the best decisions, BUT, I keep learning and plowing forward. … Being able to share the farm is going well with the short-term and I’m also thankful SO many folks are booking ahead for a stay at Roloff Farms!”

