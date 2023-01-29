‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Struggle With ‘Connecting Emotionally’

TLC fans know plenty about Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s marriage. The couple got their start on Little People, Big World but left to pursue their business ventures. Audrey still accepts questions from fans, though, and she recently admitted to a fan on social media that she and Jeremy struggle with their emotional connection. Here’s what she said.

What happened to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff? The couple left ‘Little People, Big World’

Little People, Big World began with Amy and Matt Roloff bringing viewers into their family life. The little couple has three kids of average height and one who has dwarfism. Zach and Jeremy Roloff are twins. While Zach has dwarfism, Jeremy is of average height.

The show heavily featured Zach and Jeremy’s relationship through the years, and footage showed Jeremy’s relationship with Audrey Roloff blossom. But the couple decided to leave the show in 2018.

“Fourteen years is a long time to do anything, and I just reached a point where it was never something I really said ‘yes’ to, I just grew up doing it,” Jeremy told Access regarding their decision to leave. “It’s been amazing. If you asked me if I would do it all over again, I would say yes … but it’s a long time. Time to do something else.”

Since Jeremy and Audrey left the show, the couple’s had three children, started multiple businesses, and bought their own farmhouse.

Audrey Roloff said she and Jeremy Roloff struggle to connect ’emotionally’

Little People, Big World fans have suspicions about Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s marriage. While Audrey posts about her family life daily, Jeremy often looks annoyed by the constant and seemingly unwanted screen time, especially now that he’s stepped away from reality TV. And Audrey recently told a fan on Instagram that she and Jeremy struggle with their emotional connection.

“What is something you’re working on in your marriage currently?” the fan asked, according to The Sun.

“Jeremy and I have very good, like intellectual connection, spiritual connection, physical connection,” Audrey answered. “We’re not very good at connecting emotionally.”

In early January 2023, Audrey posted video evidence of Jeremy’s annoyance with her. She and Jeremy were walking out of Target, as seen in Audrey’s video. Audrey giggles behind the camera while she films Jeremy looking back at her. “What are you doing?” he asked her rudely, according to The Sun.

They started a company dedicated to avoiding divorce

While Audrey and Jeremy Roloff might have some work to do regarding their emotional connection, many Little People, Big World fans doubt they’d ever get divorced. The couple has a covenant marriage that’s deeply rooted in their Christian faith. A covenant marriage makes it more difficult for couples to get divorced.

Additionally, Jeremy and Audrey created their company, Beating 50 Percent, to inspire others to beat the 50% divorce rate. They created and sold their own marriage journal and wrote a memoir about their love story. To give up on their marriage would go entirely against one of the businesses that gave them a lot of success years ago.

