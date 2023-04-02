‘Little People, Big World’: How Can Matt Roloff Afford New Roloff Farms Mansion?

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 focused on the fate of Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff owns all of Roloff Farms in 2023, and he’s currently building a new home on the property. The size of the mansion has fans wondering how Matt can afford the build. So, how can he manage to fund the house?

Matt Roloff’s building a mansion on Roloff Farms

Roloff Farms has changed a lot over the years. Fans who watched Little People, Big World Season 24 know Zach Roloff hoped to buy Amy Roloff’s half of Roloff Farms. Unfortunately, Zach and Matt Roloff couldn’t agree on a price, leaving them estranged. Zach and Tori Roloff moved out of Oregon after the disagreement, and Matt decided to put the farm up for short-term rental.

Now, Matt’s moving forward with new plans. On March 9, 2023, he posted a photo of lumber to his Instagram with the caption, “Very exciting to be finally, after five years of planning, to be starting on our new house. @jacobroloff45 is cutting up the logs we have been saving. the home will be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm. It’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer.”

It’s assumed that Matt’s building this home for his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Caryn doesn’t currently live on Roloff Farms, as she doesn’t want to live in Amy’s old farmhouse.

How can the ‘Little People, Big World’ star afford the build?

So, how can Matt Roloff afford to build a mansion on Roloff Farms?

Matt might have more money than he lets on. Roloff Farms still brings in plenty of visitors every year with the family’s annual pumpkin season. Additionally, Matt gave a clue that his plan to rent the farm property is doing quite well. “About half the weekends for this year are already booked. FYI,” Matt posted to Instagram in January 2023. “You can book via @airbnb @vrbo but if you book through @itrip_vacations it saves you a bit of [money]. Oh, and yes. We are definitely doing Pumpkin Season 2023!”

Renting Roloff Farms isn’t cheap. Guests can expect to spend between $556 and $3,198 per night with a three-night minimum.

Matt’s new house might also be a clue that Little People, Big World Season 25 is in the works. The TLC serves as the Roloff family’s main source of income. While TLC hasn’t officially given the next season the green light, Amy Roloff said she’s filming.

There’s no doubt that Matt’s new house will be a major storyline in the next season. Amy and Zach Roloff will surely have opinions about the future of Roloff Farms and Caryn Chandler potentially moving on the property. TLC might have also pushed Matt into starting the house build so they could capture it for the season.

How much did Amy Roloff sell her part of the farm for?

Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms to Matt Roloff after their divorce, as seen in Little People, Big World. She sold half the property to him for nearly $700,000 in 2019, and she then sold him another 32 acres of land for $975,000 in 2020.

Amy’s expressed some regret regarding her decision to sell Matt the farm. “At the time, it was overwhelming for me,” Amy shared with her friend, Lisa, on Instagram Live. “At the time, it was a financial huge thing. I should’ve had a little more confidence in taking that risk instead of playing it safe. And I played it safe. So, you know, it is what it is. I’ve said this more than once — Matt owns it now. We all know it’s up for short rental.”

